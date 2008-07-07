Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Compact Bulbs Made Safer

Selenium sorbent lowers risk of mercury exposure from light bulbs

by Carrie Arnold
July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bill Fehr/Shutterstock
Credit: Bill Fehr/Shutterstock

Brown University researchers have engineered a nanoselenium material to absorb the mercury released from compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs). The bulbs have been hailed as energy-efficient successors of incandescent bulbs, but the fluorescent coating inside a CFL contains 3–5 mg of mercury.

As long as a CFL remains intact, no mercury is released. But if broken, the bulb releases small amounts of mercury vapor into the air. Growing concerns of the dangers of mercury in the environment mean that the presence of mercury in the bulbs could hinder sales of the otherwise popular CFLs.

Robert Hurt, a professor of engineering at Brown, and his team created the nanoselenium material from sodium selenite and glutathione through a colloidal synthesis. This synthesis resulted in an amorphous nanopowder of elemental selenium that could absorb mercury vapor. Selenium binds to mercury with high affinity and transforms the metal into biologically inactive mercury selenide (HgSe).

The nanoselenium compound absorbed more than 99% of the mercury vapor released from a single bulb over a 24-hour period, the researchers found. In addition, Hurt's group found that cloth impregnated with the nanoselenium powder is also effective at absorbing mercury. Proof-of-concept testing by Hurt's group showed that absorbing the mercury vapor from a single broken bulb requires less than 10 mg of the nanoselenium powder. Equivalent effects from similar micro- and nanoscale materials tested by Hurt, such as sulfur, zinc, and activated carbon, required several grams to several kilograms of material.

Currently, the group is engineering sorbent-containing disposal bags or recycle boxes to allow safe handling of the bulbs (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es8004392). Although biologically significant exposure to mercury is unlikely to occur from breakage of a single CFL, exposures of workers in recycling plants and landfills could reach toxic levels over time. Hurt hopes to develop disposable selenium-impregnated packaging materials to deal with this risk.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst shreds drinking water contaminant PFOA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunlight surprise raises cadmium pollution risk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reclaiming mercury from spent fluorescent bulbs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE