Environment

Court Blocks Coal-Fired Power Plant

July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
A Georgia state court has halted the construction of a proposed coal-fired power plant, ruling that the developers of the facility must first obtain a permit that sets limits on CO2 emissions. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore overturned an earlier decision that would have allowed the $2 billion Longleaf Energy Associates project in southwest Georgia to proceed. "There is no question that CO2 is subject to regulation under the Clean Air Act," she wrote, referring to an April 2007 Supreme Court finding that EPA has authority to regulate emissions of the greenhouse gas. Environmental activists say the Georgia ruling should influence permits for all new coal plants. "Coal-fired power plants emit more than 30% of our nation's global warming pollution," says Bruce Nilles, director of the Sierra Club's National Coal Campaign. "Thanks to this decision, coal plants across the country will be forced to live up to their clean-coal rhetoric."

