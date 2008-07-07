EU Proceeds on Chemical Cartel

The European Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to a number of companies that it says participated in a cartel covering the supply of calcium carbide and magnesium powder, products used in the steel and industrial gases industries. The commission had raided companies in January 2007 to seek data regarding a possible cartel. With the statement, the commission informs the parties about the objections raised against them, critical information the companies need for building their defense in the case.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter