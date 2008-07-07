Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fast Photochromism

July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bespectacled folks once marveled at lenses that darken in sunlight and return to their untinted state indoors, but the sluggish transition from tinted to transparent left some feeling less than enlightened. Scientists are now getting closer to lenses that shift in an instant, thanks to a new photochromic compound. Jiro Abe and coworkers at Japan's Aoyama Gakuin University have created a hexaarylbiimidazole derivative that changes from colorless to moss green when irradiated with UV light (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol801135g). The light homolytically cleaves the C–N bond that links the molecule's imidazole rings, generating a pair of 2,4,5-triphenylimidazolyl radicals (shown). A naphthalene moiety tethers these two radicals together, thereby preventing them from diffusing away from one another. In the absence of UV light, the radicals quickly recombine. At room temperature, this rapid thermal bleaching returns the molecule to its colorless form in a matter of milliseconds. The coloring and decoloring process is so fast that Abe's team can use a UV-light-emitting diode to make a green-colored cloud zip around a solution of the compound.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light Triggers A Distant Bond Flip
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule Emits Three Colors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Molecule Of Many Colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE