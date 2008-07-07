Henri Termeer Receives Biotechnology Heritage Award

Henri A. Termeer, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Genzyme, received the ninth annual Biotechnology Heritage Award during the 2008 BIO International Convention in San Diego, Calif., in June. The Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) and the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) established the award to recognize the extraordinary achievements of truly outstanding individuals whose careers help shape our scientific heritage.
Termeer is a pioneer in developing and delivering treatments to patients with rare genetic diseases around the world. He guided Genzyme from an entrepreneurial start-up to a billion-dollar success by developing new treatments for rare genetic diseases. Termeer is also active in humanitarian assistance, policy issues, and innovation in providing access to health care.
