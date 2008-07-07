IUPAC Announces Prizes For Young Chemists

The International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) has announced the winners of the 2008 IUPAC Prizes for Young Chemists, which are given for the most outstanding Ph.D. theses—as summarized in 1,000-word essays—in the general area of the chemical sciences.
The winners are Emilie V. Banide, University College Dublin; Christopher Thomas Rodgers, University of Oxford; Akinori Saeki, Osaka University; Andrea Rae Tao, University of California, Berkeley; and Scott Warren, Cornell University.
Winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize and travel expenses to the IUPAC Congress on Aug. 2–7, 2009, in Glasgow, Scotland, where they will present a poster describing their research and participate in a plenary award session. Winners will also be invited to submit a review article for possible publication in Pure & Applied Chemistry.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2009 prizes. For more information, visit iupac.org.
