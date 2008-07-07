Inorganic Nanoscience Award To Chad Mirkin

Chad A. Mirkin, the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, is the winner of the 2008 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellent research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter.
Mirkin's lab is developing methods to control the architecture of molecules and materials on the nanometer scale and to use such structures in the development of analytical tools that can be used in chemical and biological sensing, lithography, catalysis, and optics. Mirkin pioneered the use of biomolecules as synthons in materials science and the development of nanoparticle-based biodiagnostics.
Mirkin will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter