Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Janet Del Bene Wins Cleveland Section's Morley Medal

by Linda Wang
July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Janet E. Del Bene, professor emeritus of chemistry at Youngstown State University, in Ohio, is the recipient of the 2008 Morley Medal, presented by the ACS Cleveland Section to recognize outstanding contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress.

Del Bene was honored for her work in the field of hydrogen bonding. Her research has addressed questions concerning the structures and stabilities of hydrogen-bonded complexes, the methodological dependence of their computed properties, and their infrared vibrational spectra, with emphasis on the anharmonicity of the proton-stretching vibration particularly in complexes with proton-shared hydrogen bonds.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to a l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schoellkopf Medal to Jochen Autschbach
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Boys-Rahman Award to Gregory Voth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alenka Luzar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE