Janet Del Bene Wins Cleveland Section's Morley Medal

Janet E. Del Bene, professor emeritus of chemistry at Youngstown State University, in Ohio, is the recipient of the 2008 Morley Medal, presented by the ACS Cleveland Section to recognize outstanding contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress.
Del Bene was honored for her work in the field of hydrogen bonding. Her research has addressed questions concerning the structures and stabilities of hydrogen-bonded complexes, the methodological dependence of their computed properties, and their infrared vibrational spectra, with emphasis on the anharmonicity of the proton-stretching vibration particularly in complexes with proton-shared hydrogen bonds.
