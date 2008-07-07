Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Jobs Decrease In Most Regions

Japan was the only country to see major employment growth, U.S. continued decline

July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

AT WORK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Air Products & Chemicals
Employment at Air Products increased in 2007, while overall U.S. chemical employment decreased.
Credit: Air Products & Chemicals
Employment at Air Products increased in 2007, while overall U.S. chemical employment decreased.

EMPLOYMENT AT MAJOR chemical companies around the world declined in 2007, in contrast to 2006, when acquisitions at firms such as Georgia Gulf and BASF caused company ranks to swell a bit. Overall chemical employment in the U.S. continued its long downward trend, while in Europe, earlier gains were generally reversed. The one standout was Japan, where employment at major firms increased.

Total hourly and salaried employment in the U.S. chemical industry declined 0.3% last year to 863,000. This contraction was much smaller than the 1.9% drop in total employment for manufacturing overall. But it continues the decline in chemical employment that has been going on steadily for more than a decade.

Similarly, all manufacturing lost 1.6% of its hourly production workers for a yearly average of 9.98 million, whereas the chemical industry reduced employment in this category by just 0.4% to 506,000. However, hourly wages declined 0.2% to $19.56 in the chemical industry but increased 2.7% to $17.26 for all manufacturing.

These resulted in productivity increases for the chemical industry and manufacturing overall. Productivity, or output per workhour, for all manufacturing increased 3.2% in 2007, a percentage slightly beat by the 3.3% improvement in chemical productivity. The largest increase, 9.4%, was in agricultural chemicals.

The increase in productivity combined with the modest drop in hourly wages provided the scenario for a welcome cut in unit labor costs. These costs declined by 3.3% in all manufacturing and by 3.4% in chemicals.

Net employment at the four major Canadian chemical firms dropped by 400 to 15,200 positions. The decline is largely due to a reduction of 500 positions at Nova Chemicals. Those jobs were transferred to its Ineos Nova styrenic polymers joint venture.

In Europe, after a spike in 2006, employment at 19 top companies fell by 17,100 positions to 566,500. This level of employment, however, is still much higher than the levels of the first half of this decade. The greatest reduction not due to divestment came from Linde. Having acquired BOC and an additional 13,300 staff in 2006, it reduced its payroll in 2007 by 5,000 employees.

The only European company to significantly expand staffing in 2007 was France’s Rhodia. Like many of Europe’s large chemical firms, it has not rebounded to the staffing levels of the later part of the 1990s.

In Japan, employment rose overall by 5% at the 12 firms tracked by C&EN.

Accounting for most of the increase is Mitsubishi Chemical, where staffing shot up more than 17% as a result of its merger with a pharmaceutical affiliate. Toray Industries placed second in terms of payroll increase. Headcount at the fibers, plastics, and textiles maker rose by 2,000 people, or 5%, compared with 2006.

DIC (formerly Dainippon Ink & Chemicals) was the only Japanese company to reduce headcount in 2007, as was the case in 2006. Other firms either increased their workforces or kept them stable.

Cover Story

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

European earnings surge
Chemical Payroll Rise Is Spotty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Consolidation Muddies Jobs Picture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE