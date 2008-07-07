Lonza And Osiris Ink Stem Cell Partnership

Lonza has formed a clinical development and commercial manufacturing agreement with Osiris Therapeutics for the biotech firm's adult stem cell therapy, Prochymal. As part of the agreement, Lonza will build a current Good Manufacturing Practice-certified allogenic manufacturing facility at its site in Walkersville, Md., with capacity to produce cell culture media for therapeutic applications. Prochymal is in Phase III trials for indications including Crohn's disease. Lonza describes the new plant as a multi-million-dollar project and says it's the first commercial-scale plant of its kind.
