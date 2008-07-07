Lyondell to Close Polyethylene Plant

LyondellBasell is closing its low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plant in Pasadena, Texas. The company says production at the unit, operated by Sunoco, is no longer viable and that it will move production to its other sites. LyondellBasell operates LDPE plants in Clinton, Iowa; La Porte, Texas; and Morris, Ill. "High operating costs at the site and unfavorable market economics have provided inadequate financial returns," says Jerry Parker, vice president of polyethylene in the Americas for LyondellBasell.
