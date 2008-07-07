Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NIST Workers Exposed To Plutonium

July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Video

Took Only A Spark

Urinalysis using α-particle spectroscopy confirms that a small number of NIST employees have been exposed to plutonium. Employees were exposed on June 9 when a vial containing approximately 250 mg of powdered plutonium was found to be cracked in a lab at NIST's facility in Boulder, Colo. NIST was using the plutonium sample for the development of improved radiation detectors. To date, NIST confirms that it is testing 29 employees for internal plutonium exposure. Full test results are expected within four weeks and will include those from thermal ionization mass spectrometry. Plutonium contamination from the incident has been detected in various locations in two different NIST buildings, including a sink used for cleanup. NIST estimates that no more than 60 mg of plutonium could have been lost down the sink that drains into the city of Boulder's sanitation system. The amount of discharged plutonium is below federal and state safety limits; NIST is consulting closely with local wastewater officials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium plant removal halted after radiation releases﻿﻿
Lost Uranium Found In Lab Coveralls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIST Reports On Plutonium Cleanup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE