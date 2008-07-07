Research Institutes

Colin Groom has been appointed executive director of the Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (CCDC), effective Oct. 1. He replaces Frank Allen, who is retiring. Groom is currently head of computer-assisted drug discovery and investigative chemistry at UCB in Cambridge, England. CCDC is an independent nonprofit organization that compiles the Cambridge Structural Database and develops software applications in structural chemistry and molecular modeling.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
