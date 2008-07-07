Robert Langer Wins Millennium Technology Prize

Robert S. Langer, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2008 Millennium Technology Prize.
The award, among the largest in the world for technology innovation, is given every two years by Technology Academy Finland to inspire and recognize technologies that significantly improve the quality of human life today and in the future.
Langer holds the title of Institute Professor at MIT and is renowned for his work on new and different ways to administer drugs to cancer patients and design of new materials for tissue engineering. He holds more than 550 issued and pending patents and has written some 900 research papers.
Langer has received more than 160 major awards, including the 2006 National Medal of Science. He has been elected to the National Academies' National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Sciences, and Institute of Medicine.
Langer was honored during an award ceremony in Helsinki on June 11. The prize is 800,000 euros, or approximately $1.2 million.
