Schering-Plough, Merck End Venture

Merck & Co. and Schering-Plough have dissolved their respiratory joint venture after withdrawing their New Drug Application for a pill that combines the active ingredients in Schering-Plough's Claritin and Merck's Singulair. The decisions come two months after FDA said it would not approve the combination drug. As a result of the move, Schering-Plough will receive $105 million from Merck. The companies say the termination of the respiratory venture, which was formed in 2000, does not affect their cholesterol collaboration.
