Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Solutia Considers Splitting In Half

Number two nylon maker may sell its business to focus on specialties

by Ann M. Thayer
July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solutia
Solutia wants to stick with specialty films and explore other options for its nylon business.
Credit: Solutia
Solutia wants to stick with specialty films and explore other options for its nylon business.

Solutia has enlisted the investment bank HSBC Securities to help it explore alternatives for its nylon business, including a possible sale. In 2007, the business had revenues of $1.89 billion, or about 51% of Solutia's total sales. An exit would leave the company, which emerged from bankruptcy just four months ago, with what it considers faster growing businesses in specialty chemicals and performance materials.

Solutia has shifted its nylon business away from stagnant fiber markets and toward faster growing engineering resins. "We have transformed our nylon business from a North American-focused fiber business into the world's second-largest producer of nylon 6,6 plastics," CEO Jeffry N. Quinn says. The company claims to be one of only two nylon producers in the world that has a complete range of technology to produce nylon 6,6. The other company with this capability is Invista.

But given the strength of Solutia's other businesses and the challenging dynamics of the nylon industry, Quinn believes it's time to explore other options.

First-quarter nylon sales were up 10% compared with the first quarter of 2007, but higher raw material costs resulted in a $7 million pretax loss for the business. At the same time, combined pretax income for Solutia's Saflex, CPFilms, and technical specialties businesses was up 23% to $108 million in the first quarter.

Solutia wouldn't be the first to exit nylon fibers. In 2004, DuPont sold its nylon and spandex businesses for $4.2 billion to Koch Industries, which combined them with its own polyester operations to form Invista.

During 2007, 28% of Solutia's nylon sales were in Asia, and the company says it can efficiently serve global markets from its North American facilities. But Karen M. Jones, director for fibers and feedstocks in the Americas at Houston-based Chemical Market Associates, suggests market conditions may be challenging.

"We expect additional capacity will come on in Asia and depending on how quickly that happens, Solutia's ability to continue to run its assets is going to be threatened," she says. Private equity firms that believe they can run the business more profitably are potential buyers, Jones says, as are other nylon producers wanting to create a global position.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Invista may part with fibers
Ineos to buy Ashland businesses
Evonik and Hexion seek divestments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE