Total Names de Wolf CEO of Sartomer

Specialty chemicals firm Sartomer has named Marcel de Wolf CEO. He succeeds Luigi Colantuoni, who accepted another position within Total, Sartomer's French parent company. De Wolf will report to Bernard Pinatel, head of Cray Valley, the resins arm of Total's specialty chemicals division. Previously, De Wolf was vice president of Cook Composites & Polymers, a coatings resins unit of Total. Sartomer has 13 manufacturing sites, approximately 600 employees, and annual sales of $575 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter