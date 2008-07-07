Wacker Venture Opens Silicon Wafer Plant

Siltronic Samsung Wafer, a joint venture of Samsung Electronics and the Wacker Chemie subsidiary Siltronic, has commissioned a $1 billion plant in Singapore that makes 300-mm silicon wafers used in the manufacture of semiconductors. Capacity is expected to reach 300,000 wafers per month by 2010. A second Wacker joint venture, Wacker Schott Solar, is building a plant in Jena, Germany, which will make silicon wafers for solar cells.
