Policy

ACS Launches JACS Beta

July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
THE ACS PUBLICATIONS Division has launched JACS Beta, a new experimental website for testing innovative features that the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) and its customers are interested in incorporating into the publication’s Web edition.

The new site, pubs.acs.org/JACSbeta, is free and allows users to provide feedback on features ACS is experimenting with to improve the Web editions of its publications and extend the reach of JACS content. The JACS Beta website is separate from the Web edition of JACS.

Initial features currently available for testing include JACS virtual issues, audio summaries, PowerPoint slide sets, and PDFs of selected publications. The site also includes a downloadable interview with the JACS virtual issue editor. The journal invites chemists, biologists, and anyone interested in science to visit the site and participate in the testing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

