Piece By Piece
More and more companies are using fragment-based lead design as a drug discovery strategy
July 21, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 29
More and more companies are using fragment-based lead design as a drug discovery strategy
Credit:
More and more companies are using fragment-based lead design as a drug discovery strategy
Preregistration for chemical regulation program settles in after a few teething problems
Obama is at odds with chemical industry on key energy and trade issues
Amyloid fibrils are hallmarks of disease but also may provide a basis for advanced nanomaterials
DSM's pharma products unit leverages its biotech strength to survive in a tough environment
New program for high-risk research is poised to award first grants, but future funding is unclear