Piece By Piece

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8629cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8629cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 21, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 29

More and more companies are using fragment-based lead design as a drug discovery strategy

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 29
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Piece By Piece

More and more companies are using fragment-based lead design as a drug discovery strategy

Kick Off Time For REACH

Preregistration for chemical regulation program settles in after a few teething problems

Industry Money Flows To McCain

Obama is at odds with chemical industry on key energy and trade issues

  • Materials

    From Diseases To Devices

    Amyloid fibrils are hallmarks of disease but also may provide a basis for advanced nanomaterials

  • Business

    A Technology Bet

    DSM's pharma products unit leverages its biotech strength to survive in a tough environment

  • Policy

    NIST Plays For High Stakes

    New program for high-risk research is poised to award first grants, but future funding is unclear

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Nana's NanoVisions

An artist discovers her visual icon in a life-or-death medical moment

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Earth Will Continue To Exist, But Maybe Not Koalas

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT