Amgen Settles With J&J For $200 Million

Amgen has agreed to pay Johnson & Johnson $200 million to settle a 2005 lawsuit alleging the biopharmaceutical company's sales-bundling of its Neupogen and Neulasta infection-fighting therapies with Aranesp, its antianemia drug, created a discount that violated antitrust laws. J&J's Ortho Biotech Products division markets Procrit, a competing antianemia drug. Amgen admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement.
