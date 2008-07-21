Cognis Sheds Fiber Treatments

Specialty chemical supplier Cognis has agreed to sell its Pulcra Chemicals textile and leather process chemicals subsidiary to Germany's Fashion Chemicals for about $40 million. Fashion Chemicals is an investment group backed mainly by the Turkish company Deri Sanayicileri Dis Ticaret, whose stakeholders include tanneries and leather manufacturers. Pulcra reported sales of $337 million last year.
