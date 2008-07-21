Cristal To Buy Titanium Firm

Titanium dioxide pigment maker Cristal Global has reached an agreement to purchase 88% of International Titanium Powder from Titanium Co. of America for an undisclosed price. ITP produces high-purity titanium and titanium powders by the reduction of titanium tetrachloride through reaction with sodium in what is known as the Armstrong process. Cristal says the ITP acquisition furthers the firm's strategy to enlarge its participation in the titanium value chain. TiO2 maker DuPont has also been actively developing its own titanium metal business.
