Dow Names CEO For Kuwait Venture

James R. Fitterling has been named CEO of K-Dow Petrochemicals, the proposed $11 billion petrochemical and plastics joint venture between Dow Chemical and Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait. Fitterling has been with Dow for 24 years and is currently president of its basic plastics unit. Dow says the venture's headquarters will be in the Detroit area and not in Dow's hometown of Midland, Mich.
