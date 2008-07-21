Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Seeks Views on CO2 Rule

July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA released a 564-page proposal and supporting documents last week seeking public comments on the use of the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The proposal was required by a U.S. Supreme Court decision made in April. The decision overturned the Bush Administration's view that EPA lacked authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. Although ostensibly seeking comments, EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson made clear his opposition to using the act to control CO2 emissions. He called the act "an outdated law" and "ill-suited for the task of regulating global greenhouse gases." He warned that its use for climate-change regulation "could result in an unprecedented expansion of EPA authority that could have a profound effect on virtually every sector of the economy and touch every household in the land." Johnson also made clear that he was only seeking views and that no actual plan will emerge in the waning days of the Bush Administration. Buried among the background material in the proposal, however, were several EPA internal analyses that are likely to be influential in future attempts to regulate CO2. One, for instance, projects that ozone-related deaths will increase by approximately 4.5% from the 1990s to 2050 because of higher temperatures driven by climate change.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE