Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Endocrine Disrupter Program Questioned

July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

CropLife America, the largest pesticide trade group in the U.S., filed a petition with EPA on July 14 voicing concerns about the agency's endocrine disrupter screening program. The program will require the testing of 73 active or inert ingredients used in making pesticides. The petition questions why existing data on pesticides, including reproductive and developmental toxicity data, do not fulfill the program's requirements. "The program could place unnecessary financial, time, and resource burdens on our industry, EPA, and society," said Jay Vroom, president and CEO of CropLife. EPA is required to implement the program by law and is under pressure from Congress to do so by the end of August. CropLife recommends that the agency review all data that have already been submitted by pesticide registrants on a case-by-case basis or explain why those data are inadequate. The group is also asking EPA to perform economic analyses that would highlight the cost of the screening program to industry. EPA is carefully reviewing the petition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA to rebuild endocrine disruptor program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group urges EPA to request toxicity data earlier
US EPA finalizes list of 20 low-priority chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE