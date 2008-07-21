GSK To Collaborate On Insomnia Drug

GlaxoSmithKline will collaborate with Actelion for the development and commercialization of Actelion's almorexant, an orexin receptor antagonist in Phase III clinical development for insomnia. Under the terms of the deal, GSK will make an up-front payment of $149 million for worldwide codevelopment and co-commercialization rights to the drug exclusive of Japan. GSK will also make up to $411 million in milestone payments for successful development and commercialization of almorexant for insomnia. Successful commercialization of the drug for insomnia and two other potential indications could boost the value of the collaboration to $3.3 billion.
