Policy

Groups Encourage Nanomaterial Stewardship

July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Industry trade groups that represent nanotechnology companies are urging their members to join EPA's voluntary Nanoscale Materials Stewardship Program (NMSP). In a joint statement issued on July 14, the American Chemistry Council's Nanotechnology Panel, the NanoBusiness Alliance, and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association's Nanotechnology Small & Medium Enterprise Coalition highlighted the importance of the program in helping EPA make informed regulatory decisions about nanomaterials. "Information collection under the NMSP is a necessary step for EPA to better understand the potential health and environmental effects of nanoscale materials and to determine if any regulatory changes are needed," the groups wrote. Since EPA launched NMSP in January 2008, only four companies have provided basic information about their nanotech products. The agency expects only about a dozen more to do so by the program's July 28 deadline. Initially, EPA expected to receive information from more than 200 firms. If participation in the program remains weak, the trade groups warn, EPA is likely to make it mandatory.

