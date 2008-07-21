Lonza Snares Novartis Contract

Lonza has secured a long-term contract to help develop and manufacture biopharmaceuticals in Novartis' pipeline. Working out of its R&D center in Slough, England, the Swiss contract manufacturer will apply its gene expression system to Novartis drug candidates. Lonza will then make the drugs at sites in the U.S., Spain, and Singapore. The deal represents a shift from a typical contract arrangement to a more collaborative approach, and it gives Novartis extra capacity and technical support.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter