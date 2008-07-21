... And Offers Alternative To NF3

Linde is promoting fluorine as an alternative to nitrogen trifluoride after atmospheric scientists expressed concern that emissions of NF3 gas may contribute to global warming. Fluorine gas, which has zero global warming potential, can be substituted for NF3 in the production of electronic products including flat-panel displays, asserts Linde. The firm says customers such as Samsung and LG use Linde on-site fluorine generators. Air Products & Chemicals is the leading maker of NF3.
