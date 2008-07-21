Pacific Biosciences Wins Financing

Pacific Biosciences has snagged $100 million in financing from a group of firms that includes the investment arm of semiconductor company Intel. Pacific anticipates the funding will enable it to bring its single-molecule, real-time DNA sequencing platform to market by 2010. It hopes to enable a human genome to be sequenced for $1,000, a feat the firm believes would revolutionize health care.
