Paper Mill May Make Diesel Fuel

The Department of Energy has approved a $30 million grant proposal from Flambeau River BioFuels to build a biofuels plant in Park Falls, Wis. The final amount of the award will depend on negotiations between Flambeau and DOE. The plant, slated for completion in 2010, would use gasification and a Fischer-Tropsch process to convert wood by-products and forest residuals into 6 million gal of diesel and 1 trillion Btu of process heat—to be used at Flambeau River Papers—each year.
