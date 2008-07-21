SABIC Streamlines European Aromatics

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. will restructure its aromatics operations in the U.K., following a review of the long-term viability of the business. The company plans to close "unviable" aromatics and p-xylene plants at sites in northeastern England. However, SABIC Europe "remains fully committed" to its olefins cracker and cyclohexane production in northeastern England, says David Hughes, business unit director for aromatics and oxygenates. Construction of a new world-scale low-density polyethylene plant and a possible upgrade of one remaining aromatics unit in the region underpin the commitment, he says. About 200 jobs will be affected by the proposed closures.
