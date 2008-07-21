Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Support For Masters Of Science

Professional science master's degree programs are vital and must be funded, NRC report states

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congress needs to ensure that funds are directed to federal agencies to support professional science master's (PSM) degree programs in the natural sciences, according to a report released by the National Research Council at a press briefing on July 11. Like traditional master's programs, PSM programs offer advanced science courses, but they also include business skill components.

The report, "Science Professionals: Master's Education for a Competitive World," notes that PSM degrees play a vital role in the 21st-century workforce and science-based industry in the U.S. "Industry, government, and nonprofits need employees who have deep scientific knowledge, as well as skills to apply that knowledge in innovative ways," report committee Chair Rita R. Colwell, a former NSF director, said at the briefing. PSM programs provide this training (C&EN, June 16, page 65). And their importance is evidenced by the fact that graduates are being snatched up by biotech companies, Colwell tells C&EN.

Currently, NSF is the only agency charged with promoting PSM programs, although Congress has yet to make funds available for this purpose. The report calls on Congress to appropriate these funds and to direct other federal science agencies to support PSM programs. Federal agencies need to provide grant programs for four-year higher education institutions to establish PSM programs and offer need-based scholarships for PSM students, the report states.

In addition to its recommendations for the federal government, the report urges state governments, universities, employers, and philanthropic organizations to coordinate efforts to accelerate PSM programs.

Regarding the report, "what was really significant and extremely helpful was the call for very broadly based support" for these programs, says Carol B. Lynch, head of the PSM initiative at the Council of Graduate Schools.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Science Foundation: Education programs get attention
NRC Calls For Reform To State Research Aid
Report Seeks More Minorities In Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE