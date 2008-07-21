Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

U.S. Probe Hurts Ranbaxy

Questions about quality spark concerns over buyout

by Melody Voith
July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ranbaxy
Ranbaxy Laboratories CEO Malvinder Singh (left) and Daiichi Sankyo CEO Takashi Shoda shook hands last month after signing the takeover deal.
Credit: Ranbaxy
Ranbaxy Laboratories CEO Malvinder Singh (left) and Daiichi Sankyo CEO Takashi Shoda shook hands last month after signing the takeover deal.

INDIA'S RANBAXY Laboratories, one of the world's largest makers of generic drugs, faces investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether it violated FDA regulations by manufacturing adulterated and misbranded drugs.

The allegations may disrupt Japanese drug firm Daiichi Sankyo's plans, announced on June 11, to buy a majority stake in the company for $4.6 billion (C&EN, June 16, page 14). News of the investigation prompted a 12% drop in Ranbaxy's stock price.

DOJ is investigating because more than 25% of Ranbaxy's generics are sold in the U.S. The firm also supplies generic versions of antiretroviral medicines for President George W. Bush's emergency program for AIDS relief, which provides low-cost HIV drugs to patients in developing countries.

In its July 3 filing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, DOJ alleges that Ranbaxy submitted "false and fabricated" information to FDA about stability and bioequivalence and attempted to conceal violations of current Good Manufacturing Practices.

According to the filing, "evidence suggests that Ranbaxy uses [active pharmaceutical ingredients] from unapproved sources, blends unapproved API with approved API, and uses less API in its drug than had been approved by the FDA" and that these conditions may lead to a drug that is "subpotent, superpotent, or adulterated."

In a public statement, Ranbaxy "strongly denies the allegations contained in the motion" and points out that no legal charges have been filed against the company. Ranbaxy says that it "has agreed to produce the specific documents sought by the motion."

Rich Salem, head of public affairs for Daiichi, tells C&EN that "we will follow this matter very closely as additional facts become public. Our acquisition plans are unchanged at this time."

The government allegations against Ranbaxy stem from a 2006 FDA investigation of its plant in Paonta Sahib, India, that resulted in a warning letter outlining significant violations of FDA regulations and specifying a hold on drugs originating from that facility.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. FDA warns Mylan about alleged violations at India facility
… As FDA Bans Drugs From Indian Firm
Ranbaxy To Pay Large Settlement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE