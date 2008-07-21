ViroPharma To Buy Lev For $443 Million

ViroPharma, in Exton, Pa., has reached an agreement to acquire Lev Pharmaceuticals, a New York City-based biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, for an up-front payment of $442.9 million. Lev's Cinryze, a C1 inhibitor therapy for patients with hereditary angiodema, is currently under FDA review. Lev shareholders are also eligible for up to $175 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter