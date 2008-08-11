Oxford Nanopore Licenses Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a University of Oxford spin-off that develops molecular analysis methods, has exclusively licensed technology developed by Harvard University researchers and collaborators at NIST and the University of California, Santa Cruz. The company will also support nanopore research at Harvard. The licensed technology, which involves the translocation of DNA through nanopores, can potentially be used for DNA sequencing. Oxford Nanopore's complementary technology uses nanopores as sensors of single molecules, specifically for identifying DNA bases.
