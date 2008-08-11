Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Saliva Contains Wound Salve

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Why do animals lick their wounds? And why do wounds inside the mouth get better faster than comparable wounds on the skin? In rodents, these healing effects have been traced to epidermal and nerve growth factors in saliva. But human saliva contains only minimal amounts of these compounds, so Menno J. Oudhoff of the University of Amsterdam and colleagues knew that they would have to look further for the full answers (FASEB J., DOI: 10.1096/fj.08-112003). The researchers grew layers of human inner-cheek cells in dishes and scratched the layers to create artificial wounds. They then fractionated human saliva by HPLC and tested each fraction’s ability to speed healing of the wounds. The Dutch team found that the fraction that enhanced healing of the cell layers contained histatins. Until now, these peptides were known only for protecting the mouth against microbes. The authors note that histatins are relatively stable and aren’t hard to produce, making them “attractive candidates for development as therapeutics for promoting wound healing.” For example, histatins could be useful for treating patients whose wounds heal poorly, such as diabetics and burn victims.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Mucus inspires sticky, stretchy, antibacterial material
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Printing with living inks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Intestinal grafts grown from stem cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE