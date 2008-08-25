BASF Synthesizes Hydrophobin

BASF says it has succeeded in synthesizing the protein hydrophobin on an industrial scale. Found as a thin coating on the spherical spores of the fungus Emericella nidulans, the biodegradable, water-repellent protein is suitable for an array of applications including as a cosmetic ingredient to stabilize creams and other emulsions. Scientists are also looking into using hydrophobin-coated sponges to remove diesel and oil from contaminated water.
