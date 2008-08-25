Heading To Market With MOFs

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8634cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8634cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 25, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 34

For Metal-Organic frameworks, lab-scale research is brisk as commercialization begins

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 34
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Heading To Market With MOFs

For Metal-Organic frameworks, lab-scale research is brisk as commercialization begins

Catalyzing Biodiesel

Chemical firms see a strong business selling sodium methylate to the biodiesel industry

Chemical Vessels Under Siege

Attacks on ships increase, raising concerns of chemical terrorism

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Finding Weapons

    Forensic Science Center scientists tackle a number of chemical challenges

  • Business

    Merger Activity Keeping Up In '08

    Billion-dollar chemical acquisitions continue, but the number of deals is down

  • Policy

    Carol Henry

    Former executive pushes for collaboration and standard scientific practices to improve credibility of industry-funded research

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

FSC Provided Vital Link To Serial Killer

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Save The Chocolate, A Scientific Mission

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT