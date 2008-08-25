Bayer TDI Plant Under Way in Shanghai

Bayer MaterialScience has begun construction of its previously announced world-scale toluene diisocyanate plant in Shanghai. The plant, scheduled to start up in 2010, will have initial annual capacity of 250,000 metric tons. Innovative gas phase phosgenation technology developed by Bayer MaterialScience is being used on a world scale for the first time in the TDI plant; the process reduces solvent consumption by about 80% in a production facility of this size, thereby cutting energy consumption up to 60%.
