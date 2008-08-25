Call for nominations for Esselen Award

THE ACS NORTHEASTERN Section is seeking nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has thereby communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the April 2009 meeting of the section in Cambridge, Mass. The awardee is expected to deliver an address related to the work for which the honor is conferred.
Nominations should include the names of two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, a description of the work that has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest. Joint nominations are acceptable.
Nominations are due on Oct. 15 and should be mailed to John L. Neumeyer, c/o Karen Piper, 19 Mill Rd., Harvard, MA 01451. For more information visit www.nesacs.org. Neumeyer can be reached at (617) 855–3388 or neumeyer@mclean.harvard.edu. Piper can be reached at (978) 456–8622 or piper28@attglobal.net.
