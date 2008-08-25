Deadline Approaching For Smissman Award

THE ACS DIVISION of Medicinal Chemistry is soliciting nominations for the 2009 Smissman Bristol-Myers Squibb Award. This award is open to a living scientist in the U.S. or abroad whose research, teaching, and/or service has had a substantial impact on the intellectual and theoretical development of the field of medicinal chemistry.
In general, the award is intended for scientists relatively late in their active scientific careers whereupon a substantial body of creative work is available and sufficient time has passed to place their work in perspective.
Nominations must include a letter of nomination and a recent curriculum vitae of the nominee. A seconding letter is optional but highly recommended. All materials must be received by Sept. 8. Please submit nominations by e-mail to Don Abraham, chair of the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry, at dabraham@vcu.edu.
