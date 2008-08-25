Divisions Issue Calls For Papers

THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in Salt Lake City will be published in the Jan. 26 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 2 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.
ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Aug. 25 for Salt Lake City abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org.
Information presented here is correct as of July 17, 2008, and may have changed since then. For the most recent information, please go to oasys.acs.org.
Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.
a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.
b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that
(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and
(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.
c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.
d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.
e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.
f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.
Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:
a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals & not to companies or laboratories.
b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.
Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.
The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.
Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.
It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.
Program Chair: D. K. Weerasinghe, Ingredient Science & Technology, Pepsi-Cola, 100 Stevens Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595, (914) 742-4917, dkweerasinghe@worldnet.att.net
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Botanicals & Personal Care Products. F. Shahidi, Dept. of Biochemistry, Memorial U of Newfoundland, St. John's, NF A1B 3X9, Canada, (709) 737-8552, fax (709) 737-4000, fshahidi@mun.ca
Food Proteins & Food-Based Protein Chemistry. J. Finley, Dept. of Food Science, LSU Agricultural Ctr., Louisiana State U, 101 Efferson Hall, P.O. Box 25203, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-5085, fax (225) 578-4143, JFinley@agCtr.lsu.edu
Food-Related Nanotechnology. J. D. Oxley, Microencapsulation & Controlled Release, Southwest Research Inst., 6220 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254, (210) 522-2913, fax (210) 522-4565, james.oxley@swri.org
General Papers. D. K. Weerasinghe
General Posters. D. K. Weerasinghe
Graduate Student Symp. C. Brine, Charles J. Brine & Associates, 28 Tee-Ar Pl., Princeton, NJ 08450-3946, (609) 924-7060, fax (609) 924-7060, brinec@yahoo.com; A. Rimando, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, USDA, ARS, P.O. Box 8048, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, arimando@asrr.arsusda.gov
Natural-Product-Based Antifungal Agents for Crop Protection. A. Rimando; C. L. Cantrell, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, USDA-ARS, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-5898, clcantr1@olemiss.edu
Process & Stress-Induced Changes in Phytochemicals. F. Shahidi
Will not meet in Salt Lake City.
Program Chair: D. J. Phillips, Waters Corp., 34 Maple St., Milford, MA 01757, (508) 482-2860, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Addressing Analytical Challenges with Mass Spectrometry.
Advances in Micro- to Nano-Fluidic Separations & Systems.
Clinical Chemistry Adopting LC/MS/MS: Esoteric & Routine Assays. A. Rockwood, Associated Regional University Pathologists, 500 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, (801) 583-2787 ext. 2830, rockwoal@arupalab.com
Current Practices in Understanding Atmospheric Chemistry.
Development & Applications of Nanopore Membranes.
General Posters.
Ultrahigh-Stability Materials for Separations Science. M. R. Linford, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Brigham Young U, C-100 Benson Science Bldg., Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-1699, fax (801) 422-0153, mrlinford@chem.byu.edu
Will not meet in Salt Lake City.
Program Chairs: J. T. Stivers, Dept. of Pharmacology & Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins U School of Medicine, 725 North Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21205, (410) 502-2758, jstivers@jhmi.edu; S. Walker, Dept. of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Harvard Medical School, 200 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, (617) 432-5488, suzanne_walker@hms.harvard.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Enzyme Structure & Mechanism.
Frontiers in Chemical Biology. J. T. Stivers
Frontiers in Protein Science & Enzymology. J. T. Stivers
New Drug Targets (Cosponsored with MEDI). J. T. Stivers
Nucleic Acids. J. T. Stivers
Protein & Nucleic Acid Chemical Biology.
Young Academic Investigators. J. T. Stivers
Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
ACS Industrial Chemistry Award: General Topics.
Management Overview of Nanoscience.
Program Chair: D. P. Arya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, H. L . Hunter Laboratories, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1106, fax (864) 656-6613, dparya@clemson.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Carbohydrate-Based Drugs. Z. J. Witczak, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Wilkes U, School of Pharmacy, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766, (570) 408-4276, fax (570) 408-7828, zbigniew.witczak@wilkes.edu
Carbohydrate Sensors: Recent Developments & Applications. S. Iyer, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221, (513) 556-9273, suri.iyer@uc.edu; D. G. Hall, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Alberta, Edmonton, AB T6G 2G2, Canada, (780) 492-3141, fax (780) 492-8132, dennis.hall@ualberta.ca
General Papers. D. P. Arya
General Posters. D. P. Arya
Glyconanoparticles. D. C. Baker, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Tennessee, 667 Buehler Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996-1600, (865) 974-1066, fax (865) 974-1536, dcbaker@utk.edu
Hudson Award Symp. G. Eggleston, USDA-ARS-SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70179, (504) 286-4446, fax (504) 286-4367, gillian@nola.srrc.usda.gov
Program Chair: S. J. Eichhorn, Manchester Materials Science Centre, UMIST/U of Manchester, Grosvenor St., M1 7HS Manchester, England, 44-0-161-236-3311, fax 44-0-161-200-3636, stephen.j.eichhorn@umist.ac.uk
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Advances in Chemistry & Utilization of Lignin. F. Liebner, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6074, falk.liebner@boku.ac.at
Anselme Payen Award Symp. Honoring Professor Nakatsubo: Synthetic Organic Chemistry in Cellulose & Lignin Research. T. Rosenau, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6071, fax 43-1-36006 6059, thomas.rosenau@boku.ac.at; T. Kimura, Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto U, Kitashirakawa, Sajyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan, 81-75-753-6246, tkimura@kais.kyoto-u.ac.jp; J. F. Kadla, Biomaterials Chemistry, U of British Columbia, 4034-2424 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4, Canada, (604) 827-5254, john.kadla@ubc.ca; O. J. Rojas, Forest Biomaterials Science & Engineering, North Carolina State U, Campus Box 8005, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 513-7494, fax (919) 515-6302, ojrojas@ncsu.edu
Biomedical Applications of Cellulose-Based Materials. P. Gatenholm, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Chalmers U of Technology & Virginia Tech, GÖteborg, SE41296, Sweden, 4631-7723407, fax 4631-7723418, paul.gatenholm@chalmers.se; S. J. Eichhorn, School of Materials, U of Manchester, Grosvenor St., Manchester, M17HS, England, 0161-2005982, fax 0161-2003586, stephen.j.eichhorn@manchester.ac.uk
CELL Poster Session. S. J. Eichhorn
Cellulose in Conservation Science. A. Potthast, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6071, fax 43-1-36006-6059, antje.potthast@boku.ac.at
Green & Renewable Composite Materials. J. P. Hinestroza, Dept. of Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 242 Martha van Rensselaer Hall, Ithaca, NY 14850, (607) 255-7600, jh433@cornell.edu; A. N. Netravali, Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 201 MVR Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 255-1875, fax (607) 255-1093, ann2@cornell.edu
Green Chemistry for Cosmetic, Detergent & Medical Applications. A. Cavaco-Paulo, Textile Engineering Dept., U of Minho, Campus de Azurém, Guimaraes, 4800-058, Portugal, 00351-253-510280, fax 00351-253-510293, artur@det.uminho.pt; Y. Gizaw, Miami Valley Innovation Ctr., Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati, OH 45253, (513) 627-0336, fax (513) 277-6146, gizaw.y@pg.com; G. M. Guebitz, Environmental Biotechnology, Graz U of Technology, Petersgasse 12, Graz, 8010, Austria, 43-316-8738312, fax 43-316-873-8815, guebitz@tugraz.at; G. Buschle-Diller, Dept. of Textile Engineering, Auburn U, 115 Textile Bldg., Auburn, AL 36849-5327, (334) 844-5468, giselabd@eng.auburn.edu
Micro- & Nano-Fibers from Renewable Materials. G. W. Selling, Plant Polymer Research Unit, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, USDA/ARS, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6338, fax (309) 681-6691, gordon.selling@ars.usda.gov; M. W. Frey, Fiber Science, Cornell U, 299 MVR Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853-4401, (607) 255-1937, fax 607 255 1093, mfw24@Cornell.edu
Nanotechnology & Biobased Nanocomposites. W. Y. Hamad, FPInnovations, 2665 East Mall, Vancouver, BC, Canada, (604) 224-3221, fax (604) 222-5690, wadood.hamad@fpinnovations.ca; J. Simonsen, Dept. of Wood Science & Engineering, Oregon State U, 120 Richardson Hall, Corvallis, OR 97331, (541) 737-4217, fax (541) 737-3385, John.Simonsen@oregonstate.edu; L. A. Lucia, Organic Chemistry of Wood Components Laboratory, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 515-7707, fax (919) 515-6302, lucian.lucia@ncsu.edu
Polysaccharide Model Surfaces. P. Stenius, Ugelstad Laboratory, Norwegian U of Science & Technology (NTNU), NO-7491 Trondheim, Norway, 46-8-5406-3349, per@stenius.com
Studies of Molecular Structure of Renewable Material. A. French, Cotton Structure & Quality Research Unit, USDA, ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4410, fax (504) 286-4217, afrench@srrc.ars.usda.gov; R. Woods, Complex Carbohydrate Research Ctr., U of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602, (706) 542-4454, fax (706) 542-4412, rwoods@ccrc.uga.edu
Water-Soluble Polymers from Cellulose: Materials & Applications. M. J. Radler, Advanced Electronic Materials, Dow Chemical, Midland, MI 48674, mjradler@dow.com; S. Murphy, Rayonier, Research Ctr., P.O. Box 1278, 4474 Savannah Hwy., Jesup, GA 31598-1278, (912) 588-8118, fax (912) 588-8300, sheila.murphy@rayonier.com
Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.
Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; I. J. Levy, Dept. of Chemistry, Gordon C, 255 Grapevine Rd., Wenham, MA 01984, (978) 867-4877, fax (978) 867-4666, irv.levy@gordon.edu; W. S. Harwood, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Northern Iowa, 1227 West 27th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0423, (319) 273-2437, harwoodw@uni.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. S. F. Hornbuckle, Dept. of Natural Sciences, Clayton State U, 2000 Clayton State University Blvd., Morrow, GA 30260, (770) 605-0226, susanhornbuckle@clayton.edu
Computers in Chemical Education. C. Metz, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, C of Charleston, 66 George St., Charleston, SC 29424, (843) 953-8097, fax (843) 953-1404, metzc@cofc.edu
General Papers. D. S. Domin, Dept. of Chemistry, Tennessee State U, 3500 John Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209-1561, (615) 963-5333, fax (615) 963-5326, ddomin@tnstate.edu
General Posters. M. Orgill, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Nevada, Las Vegas, 4505 Maryland Pkwy., M.S. 4003, Las Vegas, NV 89154-4003, (702) 895-3580, MaryKay.Orgill@unlv.edu
Green & Sustainable Chemistry Education: Preparing Students for Challenging & Emerging Careers. E. J. Brush, Dept. of Chemical Sciences, Bridgewater State C, Bridgewater, MA 02325, (508) 531-2116, ebrush@bridgew.edu; C. Schnitzer, Dept. of Chemistry, Stonehill C, 320 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02357, (508) 565-1298, cschnitzer@stonehill.edu
Green Chemistry Education: Is It an Advantage in Industry? B. W. Cue Jr., Private Consultant, 12 Eska Dr., Ledyard, CT 06339, (860) 464-6341, ctcuefamily@aol.com; R. E. Engler, Green Chemistry Program, EPA, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., 7406M, Washington, DC 20460, (202) 564-8587, engler.richard@epa.gov
High School Program. L. Kesner, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-6536, kesner@chem.utah.edu; T. Richmond, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7487, richmond@chem.utah.edu
Microwave-Assisted Chemical Synthesis & Transformations. R. S. Varma, Natl. Risk Management Research Laboratory, Sustainable Technology Div., EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., M.S. 443, Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 439-2701, fax (513) 569-7677, Varma.Rajender@epamail.epa.gov
Naturally Nano. N. Baig, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-7077, nbaig@gwu.edu; E. Fallows, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-6119, efallows@gwu.edu; K. E. Knope, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-1679, kknope@gwu.edu; J. D. Herdman, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (913) 568-3244, jherdman@gwu.edu; B. Shyam, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-9269, badri@gwu.edu; N. Deifel, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-1679, deifeln@gwu.edu
Outstanding Outreach Is Elemental: The Helen Free Award Symp. C. B. Frech, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Central Oklahoma, Box 88, Edmond, OK 73034, (405) 974-5476, fax (405) 974-3862, cfrech@ucok.edu; P. Kerrigan, C of Mount St. Vincent, 6301 Riverdale Ave., Riverdale, NY 10471, (718) 405-3267, pamela.kerrigan@mountsaintvincent.edu
Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, Dept. of Chemistry, Franklin & Marshall C, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu
Public Outreach: Better Living through Chemistry. S. Gupta, Chemistry Dept., Shenandoah U, 1460 University Dr., Winchester, VA 22601, (540) 542-1939, sgupta@su.edu
Research in Chemical Education. G. Bhattacharyya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1356, gautamb@clemson.edu; D. I. Del Carlo, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Northern Iowa, MSH 243, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-0423, (319) 273-3296, dawn.delcarlo@uni.edu
Successful Student Affiliates Chapter Poster Session. N. Bakowski, Dept. of Higher Education, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org
Sustaining Research at a Predominately Undergraduate Institution: Faculty Departmental, & Institutional Strategies for Success. T. Wenzel, Dept. of Chemistry, Bates C, Lewiston, ME 04240, (207) 786-6296, fax (207) 786-8336, twenzel@bates.edu
The Journal of Chemical Education: A Progress Report. J. W. Moore, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, 1101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 262-5154, fax (608) 265-8094, jwmoore@chem.wisc.edu
Undergraduate Research Poster Session. N. Bakowski
Program Chair: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Chemical Management & Disposal in Academic Institutions (Cosponsored with CHED). R. W. Phifer, WC Environmental, 1085C Andrew Dr., P.O. Box 1718, West Chester, PA 19380, (610) 696-9220, fax (610) 344-7519, rphifer@glasmesh.com
Health & Safety Concerns of Polymeric Nanomaterials (Cosponsored with POLY). D. M. Decker; J. M. Pickel, Ctr. for Nanophase Materials Science, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, One Bethel Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6494, (865) 576-0329, pickeljm@ornl.gov
Program Chair: R. Guha, School of Informatics, Indiana U, 1130 Eigenmann Hall, 1900 East 10th St., Bloomington, IN 47406, (814) 404-5449, rguha@indiana.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Adaptive Scoring Functions. D. K. Agrafiotis, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, 665 Stockton Dr., Exton, PA 19341, (610) 458-6045, fax (610) 458-8249, dagrafio@prdus.jnj.com; E. Martin, Novartis Inst. for Biomedical Research, 4560 Horton St., Emeryville, CA 94530, (510) 923-3306, fax (510) 923-2010, eric.martin@novartis.com
Are Chemical Information Professionals Ready for the Future? E. Kajosalo, MIT Libraries, Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, 14S-134, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139-4307, (617) 253-9795, fax (617) 253-6365, kajosalo@mit.edu; M. Lafferty, Science & Engineering Library, U of Minnesota, 108 Walter Library, 117 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 624-9399, fax (612) 625-5583, mlaffert@umn.edu
Finding a Common Vocabulary: Nanotechnology in Chemical Publication (Cosponsored with NOM). P. F. Rusch, Chemical Structure Assoc., 355 Verano Dr., Los Altos, CA 94022, (415) 941-8120, pfrusch@aol.com; S. Tegen, ACS Chemical Biology, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-4095, fax (202) 872-6005, s_tegen@acs.org; P. Lewis, ACS Chemical Biology, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, p_lewis@acs.org
General Papers. R. Guha
Just Enough, Just in Time: How Engineers Use Information for Everyday Problem Solving. P. Kirkwood, U of Arkansas Libraries, U of Arkansas, 365 N. N. McIlroy Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701-4002, (479) 575-2480, fax (479) 575-4592, pkirkwo@uark.edu
Library Design, Search Methods & Applications of Fragment-Based Drug Design. R. Bienstock, NIEHS, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 541-3397, biensto1@niehs.nih.gov; A. Tropsha, Laboratory for Molecular Modeling, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, C.B. 7360, Beard Hall, School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu
Science in the Service of Genealogy. C. Huber, Davidson Library, U of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, (805) 893-2762, fax (805) 893-8620, huber@library.ucsb.edu
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
General Papers (Oral & Poster Submissions). K. Hayslip, Process Technologies, Procter & Gamble, 8256 Union Centre Blvd., AP-407, West Chester, OH 45069, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com
Will not meet in Salt Lake City.
Program Chair: A. I. Ahmed, Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, 901 New York Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20001, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law.
Program Chair: J. Texter, C of Technology, Eastern Michigan U, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, (734) 487-4587, jtexter@emich.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Detection & Monitoring of Engineered Nanoparticles in Environmental & Biological Systems (Cosponsored with ENVR). W. P. Johnson, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Utah, 135 South 1460 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-5033, fax (801) 581-7065, wjohnson@mines.utah.edu; P. K. Westerhoff, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Arizona State U, P.O. Box 875306, Tempe, AZ 85287-5306, (480) 965-2885, fax (480) 965-0557, p.westerhoff@asu.edu
Frontiers in Nanoparticle & Nanoporous Materials. J. Shumaker-Parry, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-1434, shumakerparry@chem.utah.edu; C-J. Zhong, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Vestal Pkwy. East, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-4605, cjzhong@binghamton.edu; M. D. Porter, Ctr. for Nanobiotechnology, U of Utah, Dept. of Chemistry, 315 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-0850, (801) 587-1503, Marc.Porter@utah.edu
Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. J. Texter
Lipid Assemblies: Preparation, Characterization & Applications. J. C. Conboy, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-7957, fax (801) 587-9919, conboy@chem.utah.edu
Polymeric Microcapsules: Theory, Experiment & Applications. A. C. Balazs, Chemical Engineering Dept., U of Pittsburgh, 1233 Benedum Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, (412) 648-9250, fax (412) 624-9639, balazs1@engr.pitt.edu; A. Alexeev, George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Inst. of Technology, 801 Ferst Dr., Atlanta, GA 30332, (404) 385-3659, fax (404) 894-8496, alexander.alexeev@me.gatech.edu
Solvent-Free & Almost Solvent-Free Nanofluids. J. Texter
Structure & Function of Membranes, Proteins & Lipids. S. Muralidharan, School of Molecular Biosciences, Washington State U, 515 Heald Hall, Pullman, WA 99164, (509) 335-7788, fax (509) 335-1907, subra.murali@wsu.edu; N. Srividya, School of Molecular Biosciences, Washington State U, 513 Heald Hall, Pullman, WA 99164, (509) 335-7871, fax (509) 335-1907, narayanan_srivid@wsu.edu
Influence of Ions & Osmolytes on Aqueous Macromolecules. P. Cremer, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, M.S. 3255, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 862-1200, fax (979) 845-7561, cremer@mail.chem.tamu.edu
Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences, Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, exe consulting, 32 University Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; A. E. Roitberg, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Florida, Quantum Theory Project, P.O. Box 118435, Gainesville, FL 32611, (352) 392-6972, fax (352) 392-8722, roitberg@ufl.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. L. Simmerling, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11790, (631) 632-1336, fax (631) 632-7960, carlos.simmerling@sunysb.edu
Connecting Computation to Experiment Using Combined QM & MM Methods. B. P. Krueger, Dept. of Chemistry, Hope C, 35 East 12th St., Holland, MI 49423, (616) 395-7629, kruegerb@hope.edu; R. C. Walker, Strategic Applications Computing, San Diego Supercomputing Ctr., U of California, San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr. No. 0505, La Jolla, CA 92093, (858) 822-0854, rcw@sdsc.edu
Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, 75 Sidney St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com
Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. L. Simmerling
Michael Dewar Symp. A. Holder, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 5110 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110, (816) 235-2293, holdera@umkc.edu
Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito
Molecular Modeling in Chemical Processes. L. Achenie, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Randolph Hall 133, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-4257, fax (540) 231-5022, achenie@vt.edu
Poster Session. E. X. Esposito
Quantum Chemistry. A. E. Roitberg
The Role of Quantum Chemistry in Chemical Biology & Medicinal Chemistry. A. M. Ferreira, Dept. of Structural Biology, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 332 North Lauderdale St., M.S. 312, Memphis, TN 38105, (901) 495-4624, Antonio.Ferreira@stjude.org
Thomas Kuhn Paradigm Shift Award Competition. A. Nicholls, OpenEye Scientific Software, 9 Bisbee Ct., Suite D, Santa Fe, NM 87508, (505) 473-7385, anthony@eyesopen.com; A. G. Skillman, OpenEye Scientific Software, 9 Bisbee Ct., Suite D, Santa Fe, NM 87508, (505) 473-7385, skillman@eyesopen.com
Program Chair: S. Al-Abed, EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268-0001, (513) 559-7849, fax (513) 559-7879, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Extended abstracts are required before the close of OASYS and must be submitted via OASYS. Detailed information regarding formatting and style can be found on the division Web page at www.envirofacs.org. Abstracts that do not have an extended abstract by the close of OASYS will be rejected.
ACS Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology. R. A. Hathaway, Hathaway Consulting, 1810 Georgia St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-3816, (573) 334-3827, fax (573) 334-2551, ruthhathaway@msn.com
Environmental Distribution, Degradation & Mobility of Explosives & Propellant Compounds. M. Chappell, Soil & Sediment Geochemistry, Environmental Laboratory, Army Corps of Engineers, 3909 Halls Ferry Rd., Vicksburg, MS 39180, (601) 634-2802, fax (601) 634-3410,
Mark.Chappell@usace.army.mil
Evaluation of the Sustainability of Drinking Water Technologies: Application in the Developed World. C. J. Clark, Dept. of Civil & Coastal Engineering, U of Florida, Gainesville, FL 32611, (352) 392-9537 ext.1440, clark@ce.ufl.edu; A. T. Cooper, Civil & Environmental Engineering Dept., Temple U, 1947 North 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-7802, fax (215) 204-4696, acooper@temple.edu; A. Lindner, Environmental Engineering Sciences, U of Florida, Gainesville, FL 32611-6450, (353) 846-3033, alind@eng.ufl.edu
Evaluation of the Sustainability of Drinking Water Technologies: Application in the Developing World. C. J. Clark, A. T. Cooper, A. Lindner
General Papers. S. R. Al-Abed
Geochemistry of Engineered Nanoparticles in the Environment. M. Chappell
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry. V. A. Petrov, DuPont Central Research & Development, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80500, Wilmington, DE 19880-0500, (302) 695-1958, Viacheslav.A.Petrov@usa.dupont.com
Program Chair: A. M. Herring, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-2082, fax (303) 273-3730, aherring@mines.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 31.
Alternative Hydrocarbons: Tar Sands, Oil Shale & Heavy Oil: Production, Processing & Chemistry (Cosponsored with PETR). S. Eser, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, Fuels Science Program, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-1392, fax (814) 865-3075, seser@psu.edu; E. M. Suuberg, Division of Engineering, Brown U, 182 Hope St., Box D, Providence, RI 02912, (401) 863-1420, fax (401) 863-9120, eric_suuberg@brown.edu
Catalysis in Fuel Chemistry. S. H. Overbury, Chemical Sciences Division, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, (865) 574-5040, overburysh@ornl.gov; C. Narula, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, (865) 574-8445, narulack@ornl.gov
Chemistry of Carbon Materials & Nanomaterials. J. T. Mckinnon, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines/RES Group/Numerica Technology, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3098, fax (303) 273-3730, jmckinno@mines.edu
Coal Chemistry. C. E. Snape, School of Chemical Environmental & Mining Engineering, U of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD, England, 44-115-951-4166, fax 44-115-951-4115, Colin.snape@nottingham.ac.uk; C. Burgess Clifford, Dept. of Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 120 Hosler, University Park, PA 16802, ceb7@psu.edu; J. P. Mathews, Energy Inst. & Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering Dept., 126 Bldg., Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863 6213, fax (814) 865 3248, jpm10@psu.edu
Emissions from Combustion Processes: Environmental Issues, Assessment & Control. J. S. Lighty, Dept. of Chemical & Fuels Engineering, U of Utah, Kennecott Research Ctr., 1495 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-5763, jlighty@dean.eng.utah.edu; G. Silcox, Dept. of Chemical & Fuels Engineering, U of Utah, Kennecott Research Ctr., 1495 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, geoff@che.utah.edu; J. J. Helble, Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth C, 8000 Cummings Hall, Hanover, NH 03755-8000, (603) 646-2238, fax (603) 646-2580, Joseph.J.Helble@dartmouth.edu
Gas Hydrates & Clathrates. C. A. Koh, Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3237, fax (303) 273-3730, ckoh@mines.edu; E. D. Sloan, Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3723, fax (303) 273-3730, esloan@mines.edu
General Papers in Fuel & Energy Chemistry. A. M. Herring
Membranes for Fuel & Energy Applications. J. D. Way, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, 1500 Illinois St., Golden, CO 80401-1887, (303) 273-3519, fax (303) 273-3730, dway@mines.edu
Methods & Techniques in Analytical Characterization for Fuel Nanoscience. R. E. Winans, X-ray Science Div., Argonne Natl. Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-7479, rewinans@anl.gov; R. J. Pugmire, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7236, fax (801) 585-6212, pug@utah.edu
Reaction Mechanisms of Coal & Biomass Gasification. T. H. Fletcher, Brigham Young U, Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-6236, tom_fletcher@byu.edu; B. Eiteneer, GE Global Research, Irvine, CA, boris.eiteneer@ge.com
Program Chair: D. B. Kent, U. S. Geological Survey, 345 Middlefield Rd., M.S. 465, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 329-4461, fax (650) 329-4545, dbkent@usgs.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Coprecipitation of Metals during Chemically & Biologically Induced Mineral Precipitation. Y. Fujita, Biotechnologies Dept., Idaho Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 1625, Idaho Falls, ID 83415-2203, (208) 526-1242, fax (208) 526-0828, fujiy@inel.gov; A. Kappler, Ctr. for Applied Geoscience (ZAG), Eberhard Karls University of TÜbingen, 72074 TÜbingen, Germany, 49-7071-297-4992, andreas.kappler@uni-tuebingen.de
Geochemical Processes, Reactivity & Applications of Manganese Oxides. M. Villalobos, Laboratorio de AnÁlisis FÍsicos y QuÍmicos del Ambiente (LAFQA), Instituto de GeografÍa, Natl. Autonomous U of Mexico, CU México 04510, Mexico, 52-55-5622-4336, fax 52-55-5622-4352, marvilla@igiris.igeograf.unam.mx; J. R. Bargar, Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road, M.S. 69, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 926-4949, fax (650) 926-4100, bargar@slac.stanford.edu
Geochemistry Division Award Symp. F. J. Millero, Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science, U of Florida, Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, (305) 361-4707, f.millero@rsmas.miami.edu; G. W. Luther III, C of Marine & Earth Studies and Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Delaware, 700 Pilottown Rd., Lewes, DE 19958, (302) 645-4207, luther@udel.edu
Metal & Metalloid Speciation & Adsorption in Honor of James O. Leckie (Cosponsored with ENVR).
Molecular Computational Geochemistry for Water-Rock Interactions. B. R. Bickmore, Dept. of Geological Sciences, Brigham Young U, P.O. Box 24606, Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-4680, fax (801) 422-0267, barry_bickmore@byu.edu; K. M. Rosso, Chemical & Materials Sciences Division, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-7762, kevin.rosso@pnl.gov
Multiscale Reactions Including Fe-Oxides, Oxyhydroxides & Hydroxides. Y-S. Jun, Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering, Washington U, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130-4899, (617) 821-4758, ysjun@seas.wustl.edu; J. D. Kubicki, Dept. of Geosciences and Earth & Environmental Systems Inst., Pennsylvania State U, 308 Deike Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-3951, kubicki@geosc.psu.edu
Redox Biogeochemistry of Phyllosilicate Minerals. E. Shelobina, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Wisconsin, 1215 West Dayton St., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 890-0929, fax (608) 262-0693, zhenya@geology.wisc.edu; E. E. Roden, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Wisconsin, 1215 West Dayton St., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 890-0724, eroden@geology.wisc.edu
Speciation & Kinetics in Natural Waters in Honor of Frank J. Millero. V. K. Sharma, Dept. of Chemistry, Florida Inst. of Technology, 150 West University Blvd., Melbourne, FL 33149, (321) 674-7310, fax (321) 674-8951, vsharma@fit.edu
Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, Dept. of Chemistry & Molecular Biology, North Dakota State U, Fargo, ND 58105, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu
Abstracts due Nov. 7.
Busted: Myths of a Chemical Nature. V. V. Mainz, VOICE NMR Laboratory, U of Illinois, 142B RAL, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-0564, mainz@uiuc.edu
General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen
Henry Eyring, His Science & His Legacy. J. M. Hayes, Project Inclusion, 6829 Barbara Lee Circle, Sacramento, CA 95842, (916) 331-6886, jmhayes@earthlink.net
Science History Study Tours: Global Perspectives. M. V. Orna, Dept. of Chemistry, C of New Rochelle, 29 Castle Pl., New Rochelle, NY 10805, (914) 654-5302, fax (914) 654-5387, mvorna@cnr.edu
Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, Sustainable Technology Division, EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7380, Ciszewski.Jim@epamail.epa.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
General Posters.
Nanoscale Materials in Chemistry: Environmental Applications—In Honor of Professor Klabunde—Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Fellow. L. E. Erickson, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Kansas State U, 105 Durland Hall, Manhattan, KS 66506, (785) 532-4313, lerick@ksu.edu
Nanotechnology & the Environment: Emphasis on Green Nanotechnology. B. Karn, Natl. Ctr. for Environmental Research, EPA, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., M.C. 8722F, Washington, DC 20460, (202) 343-9704, fax (202) 343-9294, karn.barbara@epa.gov; S. S. Wong, Dept. of Chemistry, SUNY, Stony Brook, NY 11794, (631) 632-1703, fax (631) 632-7960, sswong@notes.cc.sunysb.edu
Selective Oxidation of Alkanes & Alkenes: In Honor of Madan M. Bhasin, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Fellow. J. J. Spivey, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Louisiana State U, South Stadium Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3690, fax (225) 578-1476, jjspivey@lsu.edu; S. F. Mitchell, Senior Team Leader, Sabic Americas, 1600 Industrial Blvd., Sugarland, TX 77478, (281) 207-5540, fax (281) 207-5551, smitchell@americas.sabic.com
Program Chairs: D. C. Crans, Dept. of Chemistry, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-7635, crans@lamar.colostate.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Computational Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Coordination Chemistry: Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Electrochemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert; D. C. Crans
Inorganic Catalysts (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Inorganic Spectroscopy (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Main Group Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Materials Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Materials Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Materials Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Nanoscience (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Nanoscience: Characterization & Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Nanoscience: Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Organometallic Chemistry: General (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Organometallic Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Solid State Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans
Program Chair: J. R. McCarthy, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-1345, jmccarthy@lilly.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
First-Time Disclosure of Clinical Candidates. A. Robichaud, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, CN 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4447, robicha@wyeth.com
From Poor to Rich: Optimization of Oral Bioavailability from Nonbioavailable Leads. J. F. Kadow, Discovery Chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Inst., 5 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492-7660, (203) 677-6910, fax (203) 677-7702, kadowj@bms.com; K-S. Yeung, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Inst., 5 Research Pkwy., P.O. Box 5100, Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-6897, fax (203) 677-7702, kapsun.yeung@bms.com
General Oral Session. J. McCarthy, Eli Lilly, Lilly Corporate Ctr., Drop 1513, Indianapolis, IN 45285, (317) 433-1345, fax (317) 276-5431, Jmccarthy@Lilly.com
General Poster Session. J. McCarthy
Importance & Utility of Screening Collections. D. G. Brown, Medicinal Chemistry, AstraZeneca, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, (302) 886-7535, fax (302) 886-5382, dean.brown@astrazeneca.com
Ion-Channel Inhibitors for Pain & Atrial Fibrillation. J. Zablocki, Dept. of Bioorganic Chemistry, CV Therapeutics, 3172 Porter Dr., Palo Alto, CA 94304, (650) 384-8547, jeff.zablocki@cvt.com
Latest Developments in Glutamate Receptors. J. M. Schkeryantz, Div. of Chemistry Research, Eli Lilly & Co, Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-5175, fax (317) 276-7600, Schkeryantz_Jeffrey@lilly.com
Novel Antibiotics: Strategies for Discovery of Novel Antibacterial Targets & Inhibitors. M. L. Lamb, AstraZeneca R&D Boston, 35 Gatehouse Dr., Waltham, MA 02451, (781) 839-4401, Michelle.Lamb@astrazeneca.com; M. R. Dobler, Novartis Inst. for BioMedical Research, IC-342, 250 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 871-3491, markus.dobler@novartis.com
Novel Targets for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. A. Rivkin, Dept. of Chemistry, Merck Research Laboratories, 33 Ave. Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115, (617) 992-2295, alexey_rivkin@merck.com
Optimizing the Stability of Clinical Candidates during Drug Discovery. E. Kerns, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4520, Kernse@wyeth.com; L. Di, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4489, dil@wyeth.com
Recent Developments in Metalloprotease Inhibitors. F. Wu, Boehringer-Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, 900 Ridgebury Rd., P.O. Box 368, Ridgefield, CT 06877, (203) 791-6317, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Small-Molecule Strategies for Inhibiting Human Viral Infections. M. L. Brown, Drug Discovery Program, Georgetown U Medical Ctr., 3970 Reservoir Rd., N.W., Washington, DC 20057, (202) 687-8603, mb544@georgetown.edu
Smissman Award Symp. D. J. Abraham, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry & Inst. for Structural Biology & Drug Discovery, Virginia Commonwealth U, Box 980540, Richmond, VA 23219-1540, (804) 828-8183, fax (804) 827-3664, dabraham@vcu.edu
Targeting the Hedgehog Signaling Pathway for Therapeutic Opportunities in Cancer & Dermatology. S. R. McAlpine, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, San Diego State U, 5500 Campanile Rd., 208 CSL, San Diego, CA 92182, (619) 993-8609, mcalpine@chemistry.sdsu.edu
Program Chair: M. A. Stoyer, N Division, Lawrence Livermore Natl. Laboratory, L-414, Livermore, CA 94550, (925) 423-3079, mastoyer@llnl.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Atom-at-a-Time Chemistry. R. A. Henderson, Chemistry, Materials, Earth & Life Sciences, LLNL, PO Box 808, L-236, Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 422-0446, fax (925) 423-1026, henderson55@llnl.gov
Nuclear Chemistry Awards Symp.
Nuclear Forensics (Cosponsored with I&EC). G. A. Fugate, Savannah River Site, Savannah River Natl. Laboratory, Bldg. 735A, Aiken, SC 29808, (803) 725-1590, fax (803) 725-4478, Glenn.Fugate@srnl.doe.gov; J. I. Friese, Natl. Security Division, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, 902 Battelle BVD PO Box 999, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-1621, judah.friese@pnl.gov
Nuclear Method Applications in Nanoscience. J. D. Robertson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 125 Chemistry Bldg., Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-2240, fax (573) 882-2754, robertsonjo@missouri.edu
Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-3037, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development (Retired), Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net
Abstracts due Oct. 17.
Albert I. Meyers Memorial Symp. A. J. Robichaud, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4447, robicha@wyeth.com; P. J. Reider, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, (805) 447-1043, reider@amgen.com; G. P. Roth, Medicinal Chemistry & Pharmacology, Burnham Inst. for Medical Research at Lake Nona, 8669 Commodity Circle, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 745.2062, groth@burnham.org
Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Biologically Related Molecules & Processes (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Heterocycles & Aromatics (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Material, Devices & Switches (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
New Reactions & Methodology (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Organic Chemistry Collaborations. J. M. Schwab, Bldg. 45, Rm. 2AS.43A, NIH, NIGMS, 45 Ctr. Dr., Bethesda, MD 20892, (301) 594-3827, fax (301) 480-2802, schwabj@nigms.nih.gov; J. A. Ellman, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 642-4488, jellman@berkeley.edu
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Program Chair: K. Fjare, Conoco-Phillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74602, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
In Situ/Real-Time Process Monitoring.
Platform Chemicals & New Chemical Building Blocks for Petrochemicals. B. H. Shanks, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Iowa State U, 2119 Sweeney Hall, Ames, IA 50011-2230, (515) 294-1895, fax (515) 294-2689, bshanks@iastate.edu; K. Fjare
Refining Processes & Process Monitoring. J. F. Schabron, Western Research Inst., 365 North 9th St., Laramie, WY 82072, (307) 721-2445, jfschabr@uwyo.edu
Removal of Heavy Metals & Trace Contaminants from Unconventional Sources.
Transforming Oil Refining into Biorefining (Cosponsored with CATL). C. Zhang, Science Director, KiOR, Houston, TX 77079, (509) 492-1658, zczhang@yahoo.com
Transportation Fuels from Conventional & Unconventional Resources. R. J. Pugmire, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7236, fax (801) 585-6212, pug@utah.edu; G. E. Dolbear, G.E. Dolbear & Associates, 23050 Aspen Knoll Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765-2545, (909) 861-8934, gedolbear@gedolbear.com
Program Chair: M. Head-Gordon, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley & Chemical Sciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Laboratory, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 642-5957, mhg@cchem.berkeley.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Advances in Electronic Structure Theory & First Principles Dynamics. C. D. Sherrill, School of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Georgia Inst. of Technology, Atlanta, GA 30332-0400, (404) 894-4037, sherrill@chemistry.gatech.edu; G. Galli, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, (530) 754-9554, gagalli@ucdavis.edu
Attosecond Science: The Next Frontier. A. D. Bandrauk, Laboratory of Theoretical Chemistry, Sherbrooke, QC J1K 2R1, Canada, (819) 821-7098, andre.bandrauk@courrier.usherb.ca; S. Leone, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 643-5467, srl@berkeley.edu
Convergence between Theory & Experiment in Surface Chemistry & Catalysis. J. T. Yates Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, U of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA 22904, (434) 924-7514, johnt@virginia.edu; J. K. Norskov, Ctr. for Atomic-Scale Materials Design, Technical U of Denmark, Dept. of Physics, Building 307, DK-2800 Lyngby, Denmark, 45-4525-3175, norskov@fysik.dtu.dk
From Clusters to the Condensed Phase: Progress in Polarizable Force Fields & Simulation. T. Head-Gordon, Dept. of Bioengineering, U of California, Berkeley, Physical Biosciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Lab, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 666-2744, fax (510) 666-3606, TLHead-Gordon@lbl.gov; V. S. Pande, Depts. of Chemistry & Structural Biology, Stanford U, Stanford, CA 94035, (415) 723-1000, pande@stanford.edu
Functional Motions in Enzyme Catalysis. A. Kohen, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242-1294, (319) 335-0234, amnon-kohen@uiowa.edu; A. Warshel, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Southern California, 3620 South McClintock Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90089, (213) 740-4114, fax (213) 740-2701, warshel@usc.edu
Molecular Hydrogen in Nanoporous Materials: Meeting Ground for Theory & Experiment. Z. Bacic, Dept. of Chemistry, New York U, 100 Washington Sq. East, New York, NY 10003, (212) 998-8435, fax (212) 260-7905, zlatko.bacic@nyu.edu
New Developments in Energy Conversion & Light-Harvesting. D. V. Talapin, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Chicago, Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 834-2607, dvtalapin@uchicago.edu; J. M. Lupton, Dept. of Physics, U of Utah, 115 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-6408, lupton@physics.utah.edu; D. S. Ginger Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Box 351700, Seattle, WA 98195-1700, (206) 685-2331, ginger@chem.washington.edu
Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 Dupont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, 302-831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; J. G. Linhardt, Polymer & Surface Science, Bausch & Lomb, 1400 North Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14603, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, Jeffrey_Linhardt@bausch.com; G. N. Tew, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 22.
Active & Responsive Surfaces. R. C. Hayward, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Conte Research Ctr., 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1317, rhayward@mail.pse.umass.edu; W. T. S. Huck, Dept. of Chemistry, Cambridge U, Lensfield Rd., Cambridge, CB2 1EW, Englans, 44-0-1223-331509, wtsh2@cam.ac.uk
Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award.
Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research. H. N. Cheng, Hercules Research Ctr., 500 Hercules Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808-1599, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; E. H. Martin, Rohm and Haas, 727 Norristown Rd, Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com; T. E. Long, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061-0344, (540) 231-2480, fax (540) 231-8517, telong@vt.edu; C. J. Ellison, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Northwestern U, Evanston, IL 60208, cellison@cems.umn.edu
General Papers. D. Garcia, Arkema, 900 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com
Ion-Containing Polymers for New Technologies. B. D. Mather, Hewlett-Packard, San Diego, CA 24061, (540) 231-6587, fax (540) 231-3255, bmather@vt.edu; T. E. Long; R. B. Moore, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, 1016 Hahn Hall, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-0641, fax (540) 231-8517, rbmoore3@vt.edu; R. Colby, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Penn State U, 309 Steidle Building, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-3457, rhc@plmsc.psu.edu
Nanostructured Materials for Future Therapy. X. Jia, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 Dupont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-6553, xjia@udel.edu; S. Lin-Gibson, Polymers Division, NIST, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8543, Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-6765, fax (301) 975-4977, slgibson@nist.gov; Y. Yeo, Depts. of Pharmaceutics & Biomedical Engineering, Purdue U, 575 Stadium Mall Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2091, (765) 494-7759, kpark@purdue.edu
Polymerization in Nanostructured & Nanocomposite Systems. C. A. Guymon, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Iowa, Seamans Ctr. 4125, Iowa City, IA 52242, (319) 335-5015, fax (319) 335-1415, cguymon@engineering.uiowa.edu; C. N. Bowman, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Colorado Boulder, CB 424, Boulder, CO 80309-0424, (303) 492-3247, fax (303) 492-4341, christopher.bowman@colorado.edu
Polymers & Carbon Nanotubes. W. T. Ford, Dept. of Chemistry, Oklahoma State U, 107 Physical Science, Stillwater, OK 74078, (405) 744-5946, warren.ford@okstate.edu; B. P. Grady, School of Chemical, Biological & Materials Engineering, U of Oklahoma, 100 East Boyd EC Room T-223, Norman, OK 73019, (405) 325-4369, fax (405) 325-5813, bpgrady@ou.edu; P. M. Ajayan, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science, Rice U, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251, (518) 276-2322, ajayan@rice.edu; R. Krishnamoorti, Dept. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Houston, Houston, TX 77204-4004, (713) 743-4312, ramanan@uh.edu
Polymers for Photonics & Optoelectronics. P. V. Braun, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Illinois, 1304 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-7293, fax (217) 333-2736, pbraun@uiuc.edu; G. Malliaris, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Cornell U, 327 Baird Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 255-1956, fax (607) 255-2365, ggm1@cornell.edu
Polymers in Electrophotography. Y. Tong, Xerox Corp., M.S. 0143-02S, 800 Phillips Rd., Webster, NY 14580, (585) 422-6728, yuhua.tong2@xerox.com; T. W. Smith, Dept. of Chemistry, Rochester Inst. of Technology, 85 Lomb Memorial Dr., Rochester, NY 14623, (585) 475-7982, fax (585) 475-7800, twssch@rit.edu
Program Chairs: A. Patil, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2639, fax (908) 730-2536, abhimanyu.o.patil@exxonmobil.com; J. Pyun, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Arizona, 1306 East University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85721, (520) 626-1834, fax (520) 621-8407, e-mail: jpyun@email.arizona.edu; C. Soles, Polymers Division, Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8541, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-8541, (301) 975-8087, fax (301) 975-3928, christopher.soles@nist.gov; J. L. P. Jessop, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Iowa, 4133 Seamans Ctr., Iowa City, IA 52242-1527, (319) 335-0681, fax (319) 335-1415, julie-jessop@uiowa.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 22.
Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. You may download a preprint template at http://membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html
Cooperative Research Award Symp. K. Wiegel, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, 460 Phillips Hall, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54702, (715) 836-4815, fax (715) 836-4979, e-mail: wiegelkn@uwec.edu
Functional Polymer Nanocomposites for Energy Storage & Conversion. L. Zhu, Polymer Program, Inst. of Materials Science & Dept. of Chemical, Materials & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Connecticut, 97 North Eagleville Rd., U-3136, Room 304, Storrs, CT 06269-3136, (860) 486-8708, lei.zhu@uconn.edu; Q. Wang, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802-5005, (814) 863-0042, wang@matse.psu.edu
General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. J. L. P. Jessop
Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. J. L. P. Jessop
Multiphase Polymer Materials: From Fundamentals to Applications. H. Wang, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Ctr. for Advanced Microelectronics, Binghamton U, State U of New York, P.O. Box 6000, Binghamton, NY 13902-6000, (607) 777-3743, wang@binghamton.edu; J. Loos, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Chemistry, Eindhoven U of Technology, P.O. Box 513, Eindhoven, 5600MB, Netherlands, 31-0-40-247-3034, j.loos@tue.nl; C. Park, Natl. Inst. of Aerospace, 100 Exploration Way, Hampton, VA 23666, (757) 864-8360, c.park@larc.nasa.gov
Nanoscience & Applications of Biodegradable Polymers. A. P. Dove, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL, England, 44-0-24-7652-4107, a.p.dove@warwick.ac.uk
Nanostructured Block Copolymer Materials. D. A. Savin, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 C Dr. No.10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-4868, daniel.savin@usm.edu
Novel Applications of Supramolecular Materials. C. W. Bielawski, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Texas, One University Station, A5300, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 232-3839, fax (512) 471-8696, bielawski@cm.utexas.edu
Polymers for Microencapsulation & Coating Technologies. L. Bao, Akzo Nobel, 10 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, (908) 685-5385, lirong.bao@akzonobel.com; D. Duffy, Henkle, 10 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, (908) 685-5385, daniel.duffy@nstarch.com
Program Chairs: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu; D. J. Chesney, Dept. of Chemistry, Michigan Technological U, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49930, (906) 487-2420, fax (906) 487-2061, djchesne@mtu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Ethical Issues in Nanoscience. D. J. Chesney
The Ethics of Biofuels. D. J. Chesney
Program Chair: J. H. Lauterbach, Lauterbach & Associates, 211 Old Club Ct., Macon, GA 31210-4708, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Best Steps for the Chemical Entrepreneur. G. Arnold, Miles Stockbridge, PC, 10490 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Suite 300, Columbia, MD 21044, (410) 312-6725, fax (410) 381-6430, garnold@MilesStockbridge.com
General Papers.
Small Chemical Businesses & Nanoscience. J. H. Lauterbach
Will not meet in Salt Lake City.
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: B. Zhou, Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 394-3102 ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com
Abstracts due Nov. 2.
Catalysis for Cellulosic Feedstock Conversion. G. W. Huber, Chemical Engineering Dept., U of Massachusetts, 686 North Pleasant St., 112 Goessmann Laboratory, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 545-0276, fax (413) 545-1647, huber@ecs.umass.edu
Catalysis for Coal Conversion. B. H. Davis, Ctr. for Applied Energy Research, U of Kentucky, 2540 Research Park Dr., Lexington, KY 40511, (859) 257-0251, fax (859) 257-0302, davis@caer.uky.edu
Chemistry for Catalyst Synthesis. S. Soled, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2577, fax (908) 730-3313, stu.soled@exxonmobil.com
Nanotechnology in Catalysis VI. B. Zhou
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: P. F. Rusch, Chemical Structure Association, 355 Verano Dr., Los Altos, CA 94022, (415) 941-8120, pfrusch@aol.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Dept. of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State U, MTSU Box X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Alternative Energy Sources: Women at the Forefront of Science. J. Kocsis, Lubrizol, 29400 Lakeland Blvd., Wickliffe, OH 44092, (440) 347-2782, jako@lubrizol.com; J. Cohen, Cordis Corp., Welsh & McKean Rds., Spring House, PA 19477-0779, (215) 628-5059, JCohen@CRDUS.JNJ.com
Utilizing the X Factor: Empowering the Next Generation of Women Chemists (Oral & Poster Submissions). R. N. Lippert, Dept. of Chemistry, Albion C, 611 East Porter St., Albion, MI 49224, (419) 765-0018, rnl10@albion.edu; C. DeSheles, Women in Science & Engineering, Middle Tennessee State U, 1301 East Main St., MTSU Box 6203, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 305-3800, rblck7@yahoo.com
Program Chair: K. Moss, Patent & Trademark Office, 400 Dulany St., Alexandria, VA 22314, (571) 272-8267, fax (571) 273-8267, keri.moss@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 20.
Alternative Careers in Chemistry. L. J. Ramillano, YCC, Alexandria, VA 22215, (301) 741-0158, lorejanet@yahoo.com; D. Levy, Global Military & Emergency Response Group, Smiths Detection, 21 Commerce Dr., Danbury, CT 06810, (203) 207-9728, dustin.levy@smithsdetection.com
Chemistry of Cooking: Spicy & Salty. J. Montoya, Chemical Physics, U of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 2202 Easy St., Urbana, IL 61802, (217) 714-6844, jaym182@gmail.com; L. B. Roberson, NASA Spaceport Technology Division, KT-E Kennedy Space Ctr., FL 32899, (321) 867-1543, luke.b.roberson@nasa.gov
Green Chemistry. P. M. Smith, Dept. of Chemistry, Westminster C, South Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172, (724) 946-7299, fax (724) 946-7297, smithpm@westminster.edu; R. Konduri, GE Advanced Material, One Lexan La., Bldg. 30, Mount Vernon, IL 47620, (812) 831-4649, rama.konduri@ge.com
History of Innovation. A. C. Myers, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Bioanalytical Systems, 2701 Kent Ave., West Lafayette, IN 47906, (765) 497-8340, acmyers@insightbb.com; R. Konduri
Overcoming Issues in Graduate School. S. Begay, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Northern Arizona U, P.O. Box 5698, Flagstaff, AZ 86011, (928) 523-7877, fax 928-523-8111, scb8@dana.ucc.nau.edu; D. Dickson, Chemistry Dept., Florida International. U, Biscayne Bay Campus, Science Club, AC II Room 340, North Miami, FL 33181, (305) 919-5549, fax (305) 919-5257, ddick003@fiu.edu
