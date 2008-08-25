Divisions Issue Calls For Papers

THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in Salt Lake City will be published in the Jan. 26 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 2 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Aug. 25 for Salt Lake City abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org.

Information presented here is correct as of July 17, 2008, and may have changed since then. For the most recent information, please go to oasys.acs.org.

Note: The addresses for program chairs and symposium organizers are indicated only once in each listing.

AGRICULTURAL & FOOD CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. K. Weerasinghe, Ingredient Science & Technology, Pepsi-Cola, 100 Stevens Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595, (914) 742-4917, dkweerasinghe@worldnet.att.net

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Botanicals & Personal Care Products. F. Shahidi, Dept. of Biochemistry, Memorial U of Newfoundland, St. John's, NF A1B 3X9, Canada, (709) 737-8552, fax (709) 737-4000, fshahidi@mun.ca

Food Proteins & Food-Based Protein Chemistry. J. Finley, Dept. of Food Science, LSU Agricultural Ctr., Louisiana State U, 101 Efferson Hall, P.O. Box 25203, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-5085, fax (225) 578-4143, JFinley@agCtr.lsu.edu

Food-Related Nanotechnology. J. D. Oxley, Microencapsulation & Controlled Release, Southwest Research Inst., 6220 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254, (210) 522-2913, fax (210) 522-4565, james.oxley@swri.org

General Papers. D. K. Weerasinghe

General Posters. D. K. Weerasinghe

Graduate Student Symp. C. Brine, Charles J. Brine & Associates, 28 Tee-Ar Pl., Princeton, NJ 08450-3946, (609) 924-7060, fax (609) 924-7060, brinec@yahoo.com; A. Rimando, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, USDA, ARS, P.O. Box 8048, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, arimando@asrr.arsusda.gov

Natural-Product-Based Antifungal Agents for Crop Protection. A. Rimando; C. L. Cantrell, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, USDA-ARS, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-5898, clcantr1@olemiss.edu

Process & Stress-Induced Changes in Phytochemicals. F. Shahidi

AGROCHEMICALS

Will not meet in Salt Lake City.

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. J. Phillips, Waters Corp., 34 Maple St., Milford, MA 01757, (508) 482-2860, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Addressing Analytical Challenges with Mass Spectrometry.

Advances in Micro- to Nano-Fluidic Separations & Systems.

Clinical Chemistry Adopting LC/MS/MS: Esoteric & Routine Assays. A. Rockwood, Associated Regional University Pathologists, 500 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, (801) 583-2787 ext. 2830, rockwoal@arupalab.com

Current Practices in Understanding Atmospheric Chemistry.

Development & Applications of Nanopore Membranes.

General Posters.

Ultrahigh-Stability Materials for Separations Science. M. R. Linford, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Brigham Young U, C-100 Benson Science Bldg., Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-1699, fax (801) 422-0153, mrlinford@chem.byu.edu

BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

Will not meet in Salt Lake City.

BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. T. Stivers, Dept. of Pharmacology & Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins U School of Medicine, 725 North Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21205, (410) 502-2758, jstivers@jhmi.edu; S. Walker, Dept. of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Harvard Medical School, 200 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, (617) 432-5488, suzanne_walker@hms.harvard.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Enzyme Structure & Mechanism.

Frontiers in Chemical Biology. J. T. Stivers

Frontiers in Protein Science & Enzymology. J. T. Stivers

New Drug Targets (Cosponsored with MEDI). J. T. Stivers

Nucleic Acids. J. T. Stivers

Protein & Nucleic Acid Chemical Biology.

Young Academic Investigators. J. T. Stivers

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MANAGEMENT

Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

ACS Industrial Chemistry Award: General Topics.

Management Overview of Nanoscience.

CARBOHYDRATE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. P. Arya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, H. L . Hunter Laboratories, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1106, fax (864) 656-6613, dparya@clemson.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Carbohydrate-Based Drugs. Z. J. Witczak, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Wilkes U, School of Pharmacy, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766, (570) 408-4276, fax (570) 408-7828, zbigniew.witczak@wilkes.edu

Carbohydrate Sensors: Recent Developments & Applications. S. Iyer, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221, (513) 556-9273, suri.iyer@uc.edu; D. G. Hall, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Alberta, Edmonton, AB T6G 2G2, Canada, (780) 492-3141, fax (780) 492-8132, dennis.hall@ualberta.ca

General Papers. D. P. Arya

General Posters. D. P. Arya

Glyconanoparticles. D. C. Baker, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Tennessee, 667 Buehler Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996-1600, (865) 974-1066, fax (865) 974-1536, dcbaker@utk.edu

Hudson Award Symp. G. Eggleston, USDA-ARS-SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70179, (504) 286-4446, fax (504) 286-4367, gillian@nola.srrc.usda.gov



CELLULOSE & RENEWABLE MATERIALS

Program Chair: S. J. Eichhorn, Manchester Materials Science Centre, UMIST/U of Manchester, Grosvenor St., M1 7HS Manchester, England, 44-0-161-236-3311, fax 44-0-161-200-3636, stephen.j.eichhorn@umist.ac.uk

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Advances in Chemistry & Utilization of Lignin. F. Liebner, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6074, falk.liebner@boku.ac.at

Anselme Payen Award Symp. Honoring Professor Nakatsubo: Synthetic Organic Chemistry in Cellulose & Lignin Research. T. Rosenau, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6071, fax 43-1-36006 6059, thomas.rosenau@boku.ac.at; T. Kimura, Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto U, Kitashirakawa, Sajyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan, 81-75-753-6246, tkimura@kais.kyoto-u.ac.jp; J. F. Kadla, Biomaterials Chemistry, U of British Columbia, 4034-2424 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4, Canada, (604) 827-5254, john.kadla@ubc.ca; O. J. Rojas, Forest Biomaterials Science & Engineering, North Carolina State U, Campus Box 8005, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 513-7494, fax (919) 515-6302, ojrojas@ncsu.edu

Biomedical Applications of Cellulose-Based Materials. P. Gatenholm, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Chalmers U of Technology & Virginia Tech, GÖteborg, SE41296, Sweden, 4631-7723407, fax 4631-7723418, paul.gatenholm@chalmers.se; S. J. Eichhorn, School of Materials, U of Manchester, Grosvenor St., Manchester, M17HS, England, 0161-2005982, fax 0161-2003586, stephen.j.eichhorn@manchester.ac.uk

CELL Poster Session. S. J. Eichhorn

Cellulose in Conservation Science. A. Potthast, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Natural Resources & Applied Life Sciences, Muthgasse 18, A-1190 Vienna, Austria, 43-1-36006-6071, fax 43-1-36006-6059, antje.potthast@boku.ac.at

Green & Renewable Composite Materials. J. P. Hinestroza, Dept. of Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 242 Martha van Rensselaer Hall, Ithaca, NY 14850, (607) 255-7600, jh433@cornell.edu; A. N. Netravali, Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 201 MVR Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 255-1875, fax (607) 255-1093, ann2@cornell.edu

Green Chemistry for Cosmetic, Detergent & Medical Applications. A. Cavaco-Paulo, Textile Engineering Dept., U of Minho, Campus de Azurém, Guimaraes, 4800-058, Portugal, 00351-253-510280, fax 00351-253-510293, artur@det.uminho.pt; Y. Gizaw, Miami Valley Innovation Ctr., Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati, OH 45253, (513) 627-0336, fax (513) 277-6146, gizaw.y@pg.com; G. M. Guebitz, Environmental Biotechnology, Graz U of Technology, Petersgasse 12, Graz, 8010, Austria, 43-316-8738312, fax 43-316-873-8815, guebitz@tugraz.at; G. Buschle-Diller, Dept. of Textile Engineering, Auburn U, 115 Textile Bldg., Auburn, AL 36849-5327, (334) 844-5468, giselabd@eng.auburn.edu

Micro- & Nano-Fibers from Renewable Materials. G. W. Selling, Plant Polymer Research Unit, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, USDA/ARS, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6338, fax (309) 681-6691, gordon.selling@ars.usda.gov; M. W. Frey, Fiber Science, Cornell U, 299 MVR Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853-4401, (607) 255-1937, fax 607 255 1093, mfw24@Cornell.edu

Nanotechnology & Biobased Nanocomposites. W. Y. Hamad, FPInnovations, 2665 East Mall, Vancouver, BC, Canada, (604) 224-3221, fax (604) 222-5690, wadood.hamad@fpinnovations.ca; J. Simonsen, Dept. of Wood Science & Engineering, Oregon State U, 120 Richardson Hall, Corvallis, OR 97331, (541) 737-4217, fax (541) 737-3385, John.Simonsen@oregonstate.edu; L. A. Lucia, Organic Chemistry of Wood Components Laboratory, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 515-7707, fax (919) 515-6302, lucian.lucia@ncsu.edu

Polysaccharide Model Surfaces. P. Stenius, Ugelstad Laboratory, Norwegian U of Science & Technology (NTNU), NO-7491 Trondheim, Norway, 46-8-5406-3349, per@stenius.com

Studies of Molecular Structure of Renewable Material. A. French, Cotton Structure & Quality Research Unit, USDA, ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4410, fax (504) 286-4217, afrench@srrc.ars.usda.gov; R. Woods, Complex Carbohydrate Research Ctr., U of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602, (706) 542-4454, fax (706) 542-4412, rwoods@ccrc.uga.edu

Water-Soluble Polymers from Cellulose: Materials & Applications. M. J. Radler, Advanced Electronic Materials, Dow Chemical, Midland, MI 48674, mjradler@dow.com; S. Murphy, Rayonier, Research Ctr., P.O. Box 1278, 4474 Savannah Hwy., Jesup, GA 31598-1278, (912) 588-8118, fax (912) 588-8300, sheila.murphy@rayonier.com

Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; I. J. Levy, Dept. of Chemistry, Gordon C, 255 Grapevine Rd., Wenham, MA 01984, (978) 867-4877, fax (978) 867-4666, irv.levy@gordon.edu; W. S. Harwood, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Northern Iowa, 1227 West 27th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0423, (319) 273-2437, harwoodw@uni.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. S. F. Hornbuckle, Dept. of Natural Sciences, Clayton State U, 2000 Clayton State University Blvd., Morrow, GA 30260, (770) 605-0226, susanhornbuckle@clayton.edu

Computers in Chemical Education. C. Metz, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, C of Charleston, 66 George St., Charleston, SC 29424, (843) 953-8097, fax (843) 953-1404, metzc@cofc.edu

General Papers. D. S. Domin, Dept. of Chemistry, Tennessee State U, 3500 John Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209-1561, (615) 963-5333, fax (615) 963-5326, ddomin@tnstate.edu

General Posters. M. Orgill, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Nevada, Las Vegas, 4505 Maryland Pkwy., M.S. 4003, Las Vegas, NV 89154-4003, (702) 895-3580, MaryKay.Orgill@unlv.edu

Green & Sustainable Chemistry Education: Preparing Students for Challenging & Emerging Careers. E. J. Brush, Dept. of Chemical Sciences, Bridgewater State C, Bridgewater, MA 02325, (508) 531-2116, ebrush@bridgew.edu; C. Schnitzer, Dept. of Chemistry, Stonehill C, 320 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02357, (508) 565-1298, cschnitzer@stonehill.edu

Green Chemistry Education: Is It an Advantage in Industry? B. W. Cue Jr., Private Consultant, 12 Eska Dr., Ledyard, CT 06339, (860) 464-6341, ctcuefamily@aol.com; R. E. Engler, Green Chemistry Program, EPA, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., 7406M, Washington, DC 20460, (202) 564-8587, engler.richard@epa.gov

High School Program. L. Kesner, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-6536, kesner@chem.utah.edu; T. Richmond, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7487, richmond@chem.utah.edu

Microwave-Assisted Chemical Synthesis & Transformations. R. S. Varma, Natl. Risk Management Research Laboratory, Sustainable Technology Div., EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., M.S. 443, Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 439-2701, fax (513) 569-7677, Varma.Rajender@epamail.epa.gov

Naturally Nano. N. Baig, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-7077, nbaig@gwu.edu; E. Fallows, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-6119, efallows@gwu.edu; K. E. Knope, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-1679, kknope@gwu.edu; J. D. Herdman, Dept. of Chemistry, George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (913) 568-3244, jherdman@gwu.edu; B. Shyam, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-9269, badri@gwu.edu; N. Deifel, Chemistry Dept., George Washington U, 725—21st St., N.W., Washington, DC 20052, (202) 994-1679, deifeln@gwu.edu

Outstanding Outreach Is Elemental: The Helen Free Award Symp. C. B. Frech, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Central Oklahoma, Box 88, Edmond, OK 73034, (405) 974-5476, fax (405) 974-3862, cfrech@ucok.edu; P. Kerrigan, C of Mount St. Vincent, 6301 Riverdale Ave., Riverdale, NY 10471, (718) 405-3267, pamela.kerrigan@mountsaintvincent.edu

Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, Dept. of Chemistry, Franklin & Marshall C, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu

Public Outreach: Better Living through Chemistry. S. Gupta, Chemistry Dept., Shenandoah U, 1460 University Dr., Winchester, VA 22601, (540) 542-1939, sgupta@su.edu

Research in Chemical Education. G. Bhattacharyya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1356, gautamb@clemson.edu; D. I. Del Carlo, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Northern Iowa, MSH 243, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-0423, (319) 273-3296, dawn.delcarlo@uni.edu

Successful Student Affiliates Chapter Poster Session. N. Bakowski, Dept. of Higher Education, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org

Sustaining Research at a Predominately Undergraduate Institution: Faculty Departmental, & Institutional Strategies for Success. T. Wenzel, Dept. of Chemistry, Bates C, Lewiston, ME 04240, (207) 786-6296, fax (207) 786-8336, twenzel@bates.edu

The Journal of Chemical Education: A Progress Report. J. W. Moore, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, 1101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 262-5154, fax (608) 265-8094, jwmoore@chem.wisc.edu

Undergraduate Research Poster Session. N. Bakowski

CHEMICAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Program Chair: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Chemical Management & Disposal in Academic Institutions (Cosponsored with CHED). R. W. Phifer, WC Environmental, 1085C Andrew Dr., P.O. Box 1718, West Chester, PA 19380, (610) 696-9220, fax (610) 344-7519, rphifer@glasmesh.com

Health & Safety Concerns of Polymeric Nanomaterials (Cosponsored with POLY). D. M. Decker; J. M. Pickel, Ctr. for Nanophase Materials Science, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, One Bethel Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6494, (865) 576-0329, pickeljm@ornl.gov

CHEMICAL INFORMATION

Program Chair: R. Guha, School of Informatics, Indiana U, 1130 Eigenmann Hall, 1900 East 10th St., Bloomington, IN 47406, (814) 404-5449, rguha@indiana.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Adaptive Scoring Functions. D. K. Agrafiotis, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, 665 Stockton Dr., Exton, PA 19341, (610) 458-6045, fax (610) 458-8249, dagrafio@prdus.jnj.com; E. Martin, Novartis Inst. for Biomedical Research, 4560 Horton St., Emeryville, CA 94530, (510) 923-3306, fax (510) 923-2010, eric.martin@novartis.com

Are Chemical Information Professionals Ready for the Future? E. Kajosalo, MIT Libraries, Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, 14S-134, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139-4307, (617) 253-9795, fax (617) 253-6365, kajosalo@mit.edu; M. Lafferty, Science & Engineering Library, U of Minnesota, 108 Walter Library, 117 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 624-9399, fax (612) 625-5583, mlaffert@umn.edu

Finding a Common Vocabulary: Nanotechnology in Chemical Publication (Cosponsored with NOM). P. F. Rusch, Chemical Structure Assoc., 355 Verano Dr., Los Altos, CA 94022, (415) 941-8120, pfrusch@aol.com; S. Tegen, ACS Chemical Biology, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-4095, fax (202) 872-6005, s_tegen@acs.org; P. Lewis, ACS Chemical Biology, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, p_lewis@acs.org

General Papers. R. Guha

Just Enough, Just in Time: How Engineers Use Information for Everyday Problem Solving. P. Kirkwood, U of Arkansas Libraries, U of Arkansas, 365 N. N. McIlroy Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701-4002, (479) 575-2480, fax (479) 575-4592, pkirkwo@uark.edu

Library Design, Search Methods & Applications of Fragment-Based Drug Design. R. Bienstock, NIEHS, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 541-3397, biensto1@niehs.nih.gov; A. Tropsha, Laboratory for Molecular Modeling, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, C.B. 7360, Beard Hall, School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu

Science in the Service of Genealogy. C. Huber, Davidson Library, U of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, (805) 893-2762, fax (805) 893-8620, huber@library.ucsb.edu

CHEMICAL TECHNICIANS

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

General Papers (Oral & Poster Submissions). K. Hayslip, Process Technologies, Procter & Gamble, 8256 Union Centre Blvd., AP-407, West Chester, OH 45069, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com

CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Will not meet in Salt Lake City.

CHEMISTRY & THE LAW

Program Chair: A. I. Ahmed, Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, 901 New York Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20001, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law.

COLLOID & SURFACE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. Texter, C of Technology, Eastern Michigan U, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, (734) 487-4587, jtexter@emich.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Detection & Monitoring of Engineered Nanoparticles in Environmental & Biological Systems (Cosponsored with ENVR). W. P. Johnson, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Utah, 135 South 1460 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-5033, fax (801) 581-7065, wjohnson@mines.utah.edu; P. K. Westerhoff, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Arizona State U, P.O. Box 875306, Tempe, AZ 85287-5306, (480) 965-2885, fax (480) 965-0557, p.westerhoff@asu.edu

Frontiers in Nanoparticle & Nanoporous Materials. J. Shumaker-Parry, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-1434, shumakerparry@chem.utah.edu; C-J. Zhong, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Vestal Pkwy. East, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-4605, cjzhong@binghamton.edu; M. D. Porter, Ctr. for Nanobiotechnology, U of Utah, Dept. of Chemistry, 315 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-0850, (801) 587-1503, Marc.Porter@utah.edu

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. J. Texter

Lipid Assemblies: Preparation, Characterization & Applications. J. C. Conboy, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-7957, fax (801) 587-9919, conboy@chem.utah.edu

Polymeric Microcapsules: Theory, Experiment & Applications. A. C. Balazs, Chemical Engineering Dept., U of Pittsburgh, 1233 Benedum Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, (412) 648-9250, fax (412) 624-9639, balazs1@engr.pitt.edu; A. Alexeev, George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Inst. of Technology, 801 Ferst Dr., Atlanta, GA 30332, (404) 385-3659, fax (404) 894-8496, alexander.alexeev@me.gatech.edu

Solvent-Free & Almost Solvent-Free Nanofluids. J. Texter

Structure & Function of Membranes, Proteins & Lipids. S. Muralidharan, School of Molecular Biosciences, Washington State U, 515 Heald Hall, Pullman, WA 99164, (509) 335-7788, fax (509) 335-1907, subra.murali@wsu.edu; N. Srividya, School of Molecular Biosciences, Washington State U, 513 Heald Hall, Pullman, WA 99164, (509) 335-7871, fax (509) 335-1907, narayanan_srivid@wsu.edu

Influence of Ions & Osmolytes on Aqueous Macromolecules. P. Cremer, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, M.S. 3255, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 862-1200, fax (979) 845-7561, cremer@mail.chem.tamu.edu

COMPUTERS IN CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences, Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, exe consulting, 32 University Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; A. E. Roitberg, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Florida, Quantum Theory Project, P.O. Box 118435, Gainesville, FL 32611, (352) 392-6972, fax (352) 392-8722, roitberg@ufl.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. L. Simmerling, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11790, (631) 632-1336, fax (631) 632-7960, carlos.simmerling@sunysb.edu

Connecting Computation to Experiment Using Combined QM & MM Methods. B. P. Krueger, Dept. of Chemistry, Hope C, 35 East 12th St., Holland, MI 49423, (616) 395-7629, kruegerb@hope.edu; R. C. Walker, Strategic Applications Computing, San Diego Supercomputing Ctr., U of California, San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr. No. 0505, La Jolla, CA 92093, (858) 822-0854, rcw@sdsc.edu

Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, 75 Sidney St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com

Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. L. Simmerling

Michael Dewar Symp. A. Holder, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 5110 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110, (816) 235-2293, holdera@umkc.edu

Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito

Molecular Modeling in Chemical Processes. L. Achenie, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Randolph Hall 133, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-4257, fax (540) 231-5022, achenie@vt.edu

Poster Session. E. X. Esposito

Quantum Chemistry. A. E. Roitberg

The Role of Quantum Chemistry in Chemical Biology & Medicinal Chemistry. A. M. Ferreira, Dept. of Structural Biology, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 332 North Lauderdale St., M.S. 312, Memphis, TN 38105, (901) 495-4624, Antonio.Ferreira@stjude.org

Thomas Kuhn Paradigm Shift Award Competition. A. Nicholls, OpenEye Scientific Software, 9 Bisbee Ct., Suite D, Santa Fe, NM 87508, (505) 473-7385, anthony@eyesopen.com; A. G. Skillman, OpenEye Scientific Software, 9 Bisbee Ct., Suite D, Santa Fe, NM 87508, (505) 473-7385, skillman@eyesopen.com

ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: S. Al-Abed, EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268-0001, (513) 559-7849, fax (513) 559-7879, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Extended abstracts are required before the close of OASYS and must be submitted via OASYS. Detailed information regarding formatting and style can be found on the division Web page at www.envirofacs.org. Abstracts that do not have an extended abstract by the close of OASYS will be rejected.

ACS Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology. R. A. Hathaway, Hathaway Consulting, 1810 Georgia St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-3816, (573) 334-3827, fax (573) 334-2551, ruthhathaway@msn.com

Environmental Distribution, Degradation & Mobility of Explosives & Propellant Compounds. M. Chappell, Soil & Sediment Geochemistry, Environmental Laboratory, Army Corps of Engineers, 3909 Halls Ferry Rd., Vicksburg, MS 39180, (601) 634-2802, fax (601) 634-3410,

Mark.Chappell@usace.army.mil

Evaluation of the Sustainability of Drinking Water Technologies: Application in the Developed World. C. J. Clark, Dept. of Civil & Coastal Engineering, U of Florida, Gainesville, FL 32611, (352) 392-9537 ext.1440, clark@ce.ufl.edu; A. T. Cooper, Civil & Environmental Engineering Dept., Temple U, 1947 North 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-7802, fax (215) 204-4696, acooper@temple.edu; A. Lindner, Environmental Engineering Sciences, U of Florida, Gainesville, FL 32611-6450, (353) 846-3033, alind@eng.ufl.edu

Evaluation of the Sustainability of Drinking Water Technologies: Application in the Developing World. C. J. Clark, A. T. Cooper, A. Lindner

General Papers. S. R. Al-Abed

Geochemistry of Engineered Nanoparticles in the Environment. M. Chappell

FLUORINE CHEMISTRY

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry. V. A. Petrov, DuPont Central Research & Development, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80500, Wilmington, DE 19880-0500, (302) 695-1958, Viacheslav.A.Petrov@usa.dupont.com

FUEL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: A. M. Herring, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-2082, fax (303) 273-3730, aherring@mines.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 31.

Alternative Hydrocarbons: Tar Sands, Oil Shale & Heavy Oil: Production, Processing & Chemistry (Cosponsored with PETR). S. Eser, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, Fuels Science Program, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-1392, fax (814) 865-3075, seser@psu.edu; E. M. Suuberg, Division of Engineering, Brown U, 182 Hope St., Box D, Providence, RI 02912, (401) 863-1420, fax (401) 863-9120, eric_suuberg@brown.edu

Catalysis in Fuel Chemistry. S. H. Overbury, Chemical Sciences Division, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, (865) 574-5040, overburysh@ornl.gov; C. Narula, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, (865) 574-8445, narulack@ornl.gov

Chemistry of Carbon Materials & Nanomaterials. J. T. Mckinnon, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines/RES Group/Numerica Technology, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3098, fax (303) 273-3730, jmckinno@mines.edu

Coal Chemistry. C. E. Snape, School of Chemical Environmental & Mining Engineering, U of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD, England, 44-115-951-4166, fax 44-115-951-4115, Colin.snape@nottingham.ac.uk; C. Burgess Clifford, Dept. of Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 120 Hosler, University Park, PA 16802, ceb7@psu.edu; J. P. Mathews, Energy Inst. & Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering Dept., 126 Bldg., Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863 6213, fax (814) 865 3248, jpm10@psu.edu

Emissions from Combustion Processes: Environmental Issues, Assessment & Control. J. S. Lighty, Dept. of Chemical & Fuels Engineering, U of Utah, Kennecott Research Ctr., 1495 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-5763, jlighty@dean.eng.utah.edu; G. Silcox, Dept. of Chemical & Fuels Engineering, U of Utah, Kennecott Research Ctr., 1495 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, geoff@che.utah.edu; J. J. Helble, Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth C, 8000 Cummings Hall, Hanover, NH 03755-8000, (603) 646-2238, fax (603) 646-2580, Joseph.J.Helble@dartmouth.edu

Gas Hydrates & Clathrates. C. A. Koh, Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3237, fax (303) 273-3730, ckoh@mines.edu; E. D. Sloan, Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3723, fax (303) 273-3730, esloan@mines.edu

General Papers in Fuel & Energy Chemistry. A. M. Herring

Membranes for Fuel & Energy Applications. J. D. Way, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, 1500 Illinois St., Golden, CO 80401-1887, (303) 273-3519, fax (303) 273-3730, dway@mines.edu

Methods & Techniques in Analytical Characterization for Fuel Nanoscience. R. E. Winans, X-ray Science Div., Argonne Natl. Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-7479, rewinans@anl.gov; R. J. Pugmire, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7236, fax (801) 585-6212, pug@utah.edu

Reaction Mechanisms of Coal & Biomass Gasification. T. H. Fletcher, Brigham Young U, Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-6236, tom_fletcher@byu.edu; B. Eiteneer, GE Global Research, Irvine, CA, boris.eiteneer@ge.com

GEOCHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. B. Kent, U. S. Geological Survey, 345 Middlefield Rd., M.S. 465, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 329-4461, fax (650) 329-4545, dbkent@usgs.gov

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Coprecipitation of Metals during Chemically & Biologically Induced Mineral Precipitation. Y. Fujita, Biotechnologies Dept., Idaho Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 1625, Idaho Falls, ID 83415-2203, (208) 526-1242, fax (208) 526-0828, fujiy@inel.gov; A. Kappler, Ctr. for Applied Geoscience (ZAG), Eberhard Karls University of TÜbingen, 72074 TÜbingen, Germany, 49-7071-297-4992, andreas.kappler@uni-tuebingen.de

Geochemical Processes, Reactivity & Applications of Manganese Oxides. M. Villalobos, Laboratorio de AnÁlisis FÍsicos y QuÍmicos del Ambiente (LAFQA), Instituto de GeografÍa, Natl. Autonomous U of Mexico, CU México 04510, Mexico, 52-55-5622-4336, fax 52-55-5622-4352, marvilla@igiris.igeograf.unam.mx; J. R. Bargar, Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road, M.S. 69, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 926-4949, fax (650) 926-4100, bargar@slac.stanford.edu

Geochemistry Division Award Symp. F. J. Millero, Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science, U of Florida, Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, (305) 361-4707, f.millero@rsmas.miami.edu; G. W. Luther III, C of Marine & Earth Studies and Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Delaware, 700 Pilottown Rd., Lewes, DE 19958, (302) 645-4207, luther@udel.edu

Metal & Metalloid Speciation & Adsorption in Honor of James O. Leckie (Cosponsored with ENVR).

Molecular Computational Geochemistry for Water-Rock Interactions. B. R. Bickmore, Dept. of Geological Sciences, Brigham Young U, P.O. Box 24606, Provo, UT 84602, (801) 422-4680, fax (801) 422-0267, barry_bickmore@byu.edu; K. M. Rosso, Chemical & Materials Sciences Division, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-7762, kevin.rosso@pnl.gov

Multiscale Reactions Including Fe-Oxides, Oxyhydroxides & Hydroxides. Y-S. Jun, Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering, Washington U, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130-4899, (617) 821-4758, ysjun@seas.wustl.edu; J. D. Kubicki, Dept. of Geosciences and Earth & Environmental Systems Inst., Pennsylvania State U, 308 Deike Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-3951, kubicki@geosc.psu.edu

Redox Biogeochemistry of Phyllosilicate Minerals. E. Shelobina, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Wisconsin, 1215 West Dayton St., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 890-0929, fax (608) 262-0693, zhenya@geology.wisc.edu; E. E. Roden, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, U of Wisconsin, 1215 West Dayton St., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 890-0724, eroden@geology.wisc.edu

Speciation & Kinetics in Natural Waters in Honor of Frank J. Millero. V. K. Sharma, Dept. of Chemistry, Florida Inst. of Technology, 150 West University Blvd., Melbourne, FL 33149, (321) 674-7310, fax (321) 674-8951, vsharma@fit.edu

HISTORY OF CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, Dept. of Chemistry & Molecular Biology, North Dakota State U, Fargo, ND 58105, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 7.

Busted: Myths of a Chemical Nature. V. V. Mainz, VOICE NMR Laboratory, U of Illinois, 142B RAL, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-0564, mainz@uiuc.edu

General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen

Henry Eyring, His Science & His Legacy. J. M. Hayes, Project Inclusion, 6829 Barbara Lee Circle, Sacramento, CA 95842, (916) 331-6886, jmhayes@earthlink.net

Science History Study Tours: Global Perspectives. M. V. Orna, Dept. of Chemistry, C of New Rochelle, 29 Castle Pl., New Rochelle, NY 10805, (914) 654-5302, fax (914) 654-5387, mvorna@cnr.edu

INDUSTRIAL & ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, Sustainable Technology Division, EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7380, Ciszewski.Jim@epamail.epa.gov

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

General Posters.

Nanoscale Materials in Chemistry: Environmental Applications—In Honor of Professor Klabunde—Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Fellow. L. E. Erickson, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Kansas State U, 105 Durland Hall, Manhattan, KS 66506, (785) 532-4313, lerick@ksu.edu

Nanotechnology & the Environment: Emphasis on Green Nanotechnology. B. Karn, Natl. Ctr. for Environmental Research, EPA, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., M.C. 8722F, Washington, DC 20460, (202) 343-9704, fax (202) 343-9294, karn.barbara@epa.gov; S. S. Wong, Dept. of Chemistry, SUNY, Stony Brook, NY 11794, (631) 632-1703, fax (631) 632-7960, sswong@notes.cc.sunysb.edu

Selective Oxidation of Alkanes & Alkenes: In Honor of Madan M. Bhasin, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Fellow. J. J. Spivey, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Louisiana State U, South Stadium Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3690, fax (225) 578-1476, jjspivey@lsu.edu; S. F. Mitchell, Senior Team Leader, Sabic Americas, 1600 Industrial Blvd., Sugarland, TX 77478, (281) 207-5540, fax (281) 207-5551, smitchell@americas.sabic.com

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: D. C. Crans, Dept. of Chemistry, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-7635, crans@lamar.colostate.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Computational Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Coordination Chemistry: Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Electrochemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert; D. C. Crans

Inorganic Catalysts (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Inorganic Spectroscopy (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Main Group Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Materials Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Materials Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Materials Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Nanoscience (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Nanoscience: Characterization & Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Nanoscience: Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry: General (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Synthesis (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans; B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Solid State Chemistry (Oral & Poster Submissions). D. C. Crans

MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. R. McCarthy, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-1345, jmccarthy@lilly.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

First-Time Disclosure of Clinical Candidates. A. Robichaud, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, CN 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4447, robicha@wyeth.com

From Poor to Rich: Optimization of Oral Bioavailability from Nonbioavailable Leads. J. F. Kadow, Discovery Chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Inst., 5 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492-7660, (203) 677-6910, fax (203) 677-7702, kadowj@bms.com; K-S. Yeung, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Inst., 5 Research Pkwy., P.O. Box 5100, Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-6897, fax (203) 677-7702, kapsun.yeung@bms.com

General Oral Session. J. McCarthy, Eli Lilly, Lilly Corporate Ctr., Drop 1513, Indianapolis, IN 45285, (317) 433-1345, fax (317) 276-5431, Jmccarthy@Lilly.com

General Poster Session. J. McCarthy

Importance & Utility of Screening Collections. D. G. Brown, Medicinal Chemistry, AstraZeneca, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, (302) 886-7535, fax (302) 886-5382, dean.brown@astrazeneca.com

Ion-Channel Inhibitors for Pain & Atrial Fibrillation. J. Zablocki, Dept. of Bioorganic Chemistry, CV Therapeutics, 3172 Porter Dr., Palo Alto, CA 94304, (650) 384-8547, jeff.zablocki@cvt.com

Latest Developments in Glutamate Receptors. J. M. Schkeryantz, Div. of Chemistry Research, Eli Lilly & Co, Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-5175, fax (317) 276-7600, Schkeryantz_Jeffrey@lilly.com

Novel Antibiotics: Strategies for Discovery of Novel Antibacterial Targets & Inhibitors. M. L. Lamb, AstraZeneca R&D Boston, 35 Gatehouse Dr., Waltham, MA 02451, (781) 839-4401, Michelle.Lamb@astrazeneca.com; M. R. Dobler, Novartis Inst. for BioMedical Research, IC-342, 250 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 871-3491, markus.dobler@novartis.com

Novel Targets for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. A. Rivkin, Dept. of Chemistry, Merck Research Laboratories, 33 Ave. Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115, (617) 992-2295, alexey_rivkin@merck.com

Optimizing the Stability of Clinical Candidates during Drug Discovery. E. Kerns, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4520, Kernse@wyeth.com; L. Di, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4489, dil@wyeth.com

Recent Developments in Metalloprotease Inhibitors. F. Wu, Boehringer-Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, 900 Ridgebury Rd., P.O. Box 368, Ridgefield, CT 06877, (203) 791-6317, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Small-Molecule Strategies for Inhibiting Human Viral Infections. M. L. Brown, Drug Discovery Program, Georgetown U Medical Ctr., 3970 Reservoir Rd., N.W., Washington, DC 20057, (202) 687-8603, mb544@georgetown.edu

Smissman Award Symp. D. J. Abraham, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry & Inst. for Structural Biology & Drug Discovery, Virginia Commonwealth U, Box 980540, Richmond, VA 23219-1540, (804) 828-8183, fax (804) 827-3664, dabraham@vcu.edu

Targeting the Hedgehog Signaling Pathway for Therapeutic Opportunities in Cancer & Dermatology. S. R. McAlpine, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, San Diego State U, 5500 Campanile Rd., 208 CSL, San Diego, CA 92182, (619) 993-8609, mcalpine@chemistry.sdsu.edu

NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY & TECHNOLOGY

Program Chair: M. A. Stoyer, N Division, Lawrence Livermore Natl. Laboratory, L-414, Livermore, CA 94550, (925) 423-3079, mastoyer@llnl.gov

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Atom-at-a-Time Chemistry. R. A. Henderson, Chemistry, Materials, Earth & Life Sciences, LLNL, PO Box 808, L-236, Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 422-0446, fax (925) 423-1026, henderson55@llnl.gov

Nuclear Chemistry Awards Symp.

Nuclear Forensics (Cosponsored with I&EC). G. A. Fugate, Savannah River Site, Savannah River Natl. Laboratory, Bldg. 735A, Aiken, SC 29808, (803) 725-1590, fax (803) 725-4478, Glenn.Fugate@srnl.doe.gov; J. I. Friese, Natl. Security Division, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, 902 Battelle BVD PO Box 999, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-1621, judah.friese@pnl.gov

Nuclear Method Applications in Nanoscience. J. D. Robertson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 125 Chemistry Bldg., Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-2240, fax (573) 882-2754, robertsonjo@missouri.edu

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-3037, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development (Retired), Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net

Abstracts due Oct. 17.

Albert I. Meyers Memorial Symp. A. J. Robichaud, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, C.N. 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4447, robicha@wyeth.com; P. J. Reider, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, (805) 447-1043, reider@amgen.com; G. P. Roth, Medicinal Chemistry & Pharmacology, Burnham Inst. for Medical Research at Lake Nona, 8669 Commodity Circle, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 745.2062, groth@burnham.org

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Biologically Related Molecules & Processes (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Heterocycles & Aromatics (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Material, Devices & Switches (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

New Reactions & Methodology (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Organic Chemistry Collaborations. J. M. Schwab, Bldg. 45, Rm. 2AS.43A, NIH, NIGMS, 45 Ctr. Dr., Bethesda, MD 20892, (301) 594-3827, fax (301) 480-2802, schwabj@nigms.nih.gov; J. A. Ellman, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 642-4488, jellman@berkeley.edu

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules (Oral & Poster Submissions). S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

PETROLEUM CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: K. Fjare, Conoco-Phillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74602, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

In Situ/Real-Time Process Monitoring.

Platform Chemicals & New Chemical Building Blocks for Petrochemicals. B. H. Shanks, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Iowa State U, 2119 Sweeney Hall, Ames, IA 50011-2230, (515) 294-1895, fax (515) 294-2689, bshanks@iastate.edu; K. Fjare

Refining Processes & Process Monitoring. J. F. Schabron, Western Research Inst., 365 North 9th St., Laramie, WY 82072, (307) 721-2445, jfschabr@uwyo.edu

Removal of Heavy Metals & Trace Contaminants from Unconventional Sources.

Transforming Oil Refining into Biorefining (Cosponsored with CATL). C. Zhang, Science Director, KiOR, Houston, TX 77079, (509) 492-1658, zczhang@yahoo.com

Transportation Fuels from Conventional & Unconventional Resources. R. J. Pugmire, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-7236, fax (801) 585-6212, pug@utah.edu; G. E. Dolbear, G.E. Dolbear & Associates, 23050 Aspen Knoll Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765-2545, (909) 861-8934, gedolbear@gedolbear.com

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. Head-Gordon, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley & Chemical Sciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Laboratory, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 642-5957, mhg@cchem.berkeley.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Advances in Electronic Structure Theory & First Principles Dynamics. C. D. Sherrill, School of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Georgia Inst. of Technology, Atlanta, GA 30332-0400, (404) 894-4037, sherrill@chemistry.gatech.edu; G. Galli, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, (530) 754-9554, gagalli@ucdavis.edu

Attosecond Science: The Next Frontier. A. D. Bandrauk, Laboratory of Theoretical Chemistry, Sherbrooke, QC J1K 2R1, Canada, (819) 821-7098, andre.bandrauk@courrier.usherb.ca; S. Leone, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 643-5467, srl@berkeley.edu

Convergence between Theory & Experiment in Surface Chemistry & Catalysis. J. T. Yates Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, U of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA 22904, (434) 924-7514, johnt@virginia.edu; J. K. Norskov, Ctr. for Atomic-Scale Materials Design, Technical U of Denmark, Dept. of Physics, Building 307, DK-2800 Lyngby, Denmark, 45-4525-3175, norskov@fysik.dtu.dk

From Clusters to the Condensed Phase: Progress in Polarizable Force Fields & Simulation. T. Head-Gordon, Dept. of Bioengineering, U of California, Berkeley, Physical Biosciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Lab, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 666-2744, fax (510) 666-3606, TLHead-Gordon@lbl.gov; V. S. Pande, Depts. of Chemistry & Structural Biology, Stanford U, Stanford, CA 94035, (415) 723-1000, pande@stanford.edu

Functional Motions in Enzyme Catalysis. A. Kohen, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242-1294, (319) 335-0234, amnon-kohen@uiowa.edu; A. Warshel, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Southern California, 3620 South McClintock Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90089, (213) 740-4114, fax (213) 740-2701, warshel@usc.edu

Molecular Hydrogen in Nanoporous Materials: Meeting Ground for Theory & Experiment. Z. Bacic, Dept. of Chemistry, New York U, 100 Washington Sq. East, New York, NY 10003, (212) 998-8435, fax (212) 260-7905, zlatko.bacic@nyu.edu

New Developments in Energy Conversion & Light-Harvesting. D. V. Talapin, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Chicago, Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 834-2607, dvtalapin@uchicago.edu; J. M. Lupton, Dept. of Physics, U of Utah, 115 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-6408, lupton@physics.utah.edu; D. S. Ginger Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Box 351700, Seattle, WA 98195-1700, (206) 685-2331, ginger@chem.washington.edu

POLYMER CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 Dupont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, 302-831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; J. G. Linhardt, Polymer & Surface Science, Bausch & Lomb, 1400 North Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14603, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, Jeffrey_Linhardt@bausch.com; G. N. Tew, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 22.

Active & Responsive Surfaces. R. C. Hayward, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Conte Research Ctr., 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1317, rhayward@mail.pse.umass.edu; W. T. S. Huck, Dept. of Chemistry, Cambridge U, Lensfield Rd., Cambridge, CB2 1EW, Englans, 44-0-1223-331509, wtsh2@cam.ac.uk

Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award.

Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research. H. N. Cheng, Hercules Research Ctr., 500 Hercules Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808-1599, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; E. H. Martin, Rohm and Haas, 727 Norristown Rd, Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com; T. E. Long, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061-0344, (540) 231-2480, fax (540) 231-8517, telong@vt.edu; C. J. Ellison, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Northwestern U, Evanston, IL 60208, cellison@cems.umn.edu

General Papers. D. Garcia, Arkema, 900 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com

Ion-Containing Polymers for New Technologies. B. D. Mather, Hewlett-Packard, San Diego, CA 24061, (540) 231-6587, fax (540) 231-3255, bmather@vt.edu; T. E. Long; R. B. Moore, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, 1016 Hahn Hall, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-0641, fax (540) 231-8517, rbmoore3@vt.edu; R. Colby, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Penn State U, 309 Steidle Building, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-3457, rhc@plmsc.psu.edu

Nanostructured Materials for Future Therapy. X. Jia, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 Dupont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-6553, xjia@udel.edu; S. Lin-Gibson, Polymers Division, NIST, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8543, Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-6765, fax (301) 975-4977, slgibson@nist.gov; Y. Yeo, Depts. of Pharmaceutics & Biomedical Engineering, Purdue U, 575 Stadium Mall Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2091, (765) 494-7759, kpark@purdue.edu

Polymerization in Nanostructured & Nanocomposite Systems. C. A. Guymon, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Iowa, Seamans Ctr. 4125, Iowa City, IA 52242, (319) 335-5015, fax (319) 335-1415, cguymon@engineering.uiowa.edu; C. N. Bowman, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Colorado Boulder, CB 424, Boulder, CO 80309-0424, (303) 492-3247, fax (303) 492-4341, christopher.bowman@colorado.edu

Polymers & Carbon Nanotubes. W. T. Ford, Dept. of Chemistry, Oklahoma State U, 107 Physical Science, Stillwater, OK 74078, (405) 744-5946, warren.ford@okstate.edu; B. P. Grady, School of Chemical, Biological & Materials Engineering, U of Oklahoma, 100 East Boyd EC Room T-223, Norman, OK 73019, (405) 325-4369, fax (405) 325-5813, bpgrady@ou.edu; P. M. Ajayan, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science, Rice U, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251, (518) 276-2322, ajayan@rice.edu; R. Krishnamoorti, Dept. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Houston, Houston, TX 77204-4004, (713) 743-4312, ramanan@uh.edu

Polymers for Photonics & Optoelectronics. P. V. Braun, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Illinois, 1304 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-7293, fax (217) 333-2736, pbraun@uiuc.edu; G. Malliaris, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Cornell U, 327 Baird Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 255-1956, fax (607) 255-2365, ggm1@cornell.edu

Polymers in Electrophotography. Y. Tong, Xerox Corp., M.S. 0143-02S, 800 Phillips Rd., Webster, NY 14580, (585) 422-6728, yuhua.tong2@xerox.com; T. W. Smith, Dept. of Chemistry, Rochester Inst. of Technology, 85 Lomb Memorial Dr., Rochester, NY 14623, (585) 475-7982, fax (585) 475-7800, twssch@rit.edu

POLYMERIC MATERIALS: SCIENCE & ENGINEERING

Program Chairs: A. Patil, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2639, fax (908) 730-2536, abhimanyu.o.patil@exxonmobil.com; J. Pyun, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Arizona, 1306 East University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85721, (520) 626-1834, fax (520) 621-8407, e-mail: jpyun@email.arizona.edu; C. Soles, Polymers Division, Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8541, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-8541, (301) 975-8087, fax (301) 975-3928, christopher.soles@nist.gov; J. L. P. Jessop, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Iowa, 4133 Seamans Ctr., Iowa City, IA 52242-1527, (319) 335-0681, fax (319) 335-1415, julie-jessop@uiowa.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 22.

Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. You may download a preprint template at http://membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html

Cooperative Research Award Symp. K. Wiegel, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, 460 Phillips Hall, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54702, (715) 836-4815, fax (715) 836-4979, e-mail: wiegelkn@uwec.edu

Functional Polymer Nanocomposites for Energy Storage & Conversion. L. Zhu, Polymer Program, Inst. of Materials Science & Dept. of Chemical, Materials & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Connecticut, 97 North Eagleville Rd., U-3136, Room 304, Storrs, CT 06269-3136, (860) 486-8708, lei.zhu@uconn.edu; Q. Wang, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802-5005, (814) 863-0042, wang@matse.psu.edu

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. J. L. P. Jessop

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. J. L. P. Jessop

Multiphase Polymer Materials: From Fundamentals to Applications. H. Wang, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Ctr. for Advanced Microelectronics, Binghamton U, State U of New York, P.O. Box 6000, Binghamton, NY 13902-6000, (607) 777-3743, wang@binghamton.edu; J. Loos, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Chemistry, Eindhoven U of Technology, P.O. Box 513, Eindhoven, 5600MB, Netherlands, 31-0-40-247-3034, j.loos@tue.nl; C. Park, Natl. Inst. of Aerospace, 100 Exploration Way, Hampton, VA 23666, (757) 864-8360, c.park@larc.nasa.gov

Nanoscience & Applications of Biodegradable Polymers. A. P. Dove, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL, England, 44-0-24-7652-4107, a.p.dove@warwick.ac.uk

Nanostructured Block Copolymer Materials. D. A. Savin, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 C Dr. No.10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-4868, daniel.savin@usm.edu

Novel Applications of Supramolecular Materials. C. W. Bielawski, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Texas, One University Station, A5300, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 232-3839, fax (512) 471-8696, bielawski@cm.utexas.edu

Polymers for Microencapsulation & Coating Technologies. L. Bao, Akzo Nobel, 10 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, (908) 685-5385, lirong.bao@akzonobel.com; D. Duffy, Henkle, 10 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, (908) 685-5385, daniel.duffy@nstarch.com

PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

Program Chairs: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu; D. J. Chesney, Dept. of Chemistry, Michigan Technological U, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49930, (906) 487-2420, fax (906) 487-2061, djchesne@mtu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Ethical Issues in Nanoscience. D. J. Chesney

The Ethics of Biofuels. D. J. Chesney

SMALL CHEMICAL BUSINESSES

Program Chair: J. H. Lauterbach, Lauterbach & Associates, 211 Old Club Ct., Macon, GA 31210-4708, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Best Steps for the Chemical Entrepreneur. G. Arnold, Miles Stockbridge, PC, 10490 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Suite 300, Columbia, MD 21044, (410) 312-6725, fax (410) 381-6430, garnold@MilesStockbridge.com

General Papers.

Small Chemical Businesses & Nanoscience. J. H. Lauterbach

RUBBER DIVISION

Will not meet in Salt Lake City.

BIOTECHNOLOGY SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

CATALYSIS & SURFACE SCIENCE SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: B. Zhou, Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 394-3102 ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com

Abstracts due Nov. 2.

Catalysis for Cellulosic Feedstock Conversion. G. W. Huber, Chemical Engineering Dept., U of Massachusetts, 686 North Pleasant St., 112 Goessmann Laboratory, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 545-0276, fax (413) 545-1647, huber@ecs.umass.edu

Catalysis for Coal Conversion. B. H. Davis, Ctr. for Applied Energy Research, U of Kentucky, 2540 Research Park Dr., Lexington, KY 40511, (859) 257-0251, fax (859) 257-0302, davis@caer.uky.edu

Chemistry for Catalyst Synthesis. S. Soled, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2577, fax (908) 730-3313, stu.soled@exxonmobil.com

Nanotechnology in Catalysis VI. B. Zhou

MACROMOLECULAR SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

MATERIALS CHEMISTRY SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

COMMITEE ON NOMENCLATURE, TERMINOLOGY & SYMBOLS

Program Chair: P. F. Rusch, Chemical Structure Association, 355 Verano Dr., Los Altos, CA 94022, (415) 941-8120, pfrusch@aol.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

SOCIETY COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

WOMEN CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Dept. of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State U, MTSU Box X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Alternative Energy Sources: Women at the Forefront of Science. J. Kocsis, Lubrizol, 29400 Lakeland Blvd., Wickliffe, OH 44092, (440) 347-2782, jako@lubrizol.com; J. Cohen, Cordis Corp., Welsh & McKean Rds., Spring House, PA 19477-0779, (215) 628-5059, JCohen@CRDUS.JNJ.com

Utilizing the X Factor: Empowering the Next Generation of Women Chemists (Oral & Poster Submissions). R. N. Lippert, Dept. of Chemistry, Albion C, 611 East Porter St., Albion, MI 49224, (419) 765-0018, rnl10@albion.edu; C. DeSheles, Women in Science & Engineering, Middle Tennessee State U, 1301 East Main St., MTSU Box 6203, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 305-3800, rblck7@yahoo.com

YOUNGER CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program Chair: K. Moss, Patent & Trademark Office, 400 Dulany St., Alexandria, VA 22314, (571) 272-8267, fax (571) 273-8267, keri.moss@gmail.com

Abstracts due Oct. 20.

Alternative Careers in Chemistry. L. J. Ramillano, YCC, Alexandria, VA 22215, (301) 741-0158, lorejanet@yahoo.com; D. Levy, Global Military & Emergency Response Group, Smiths Detection, 21 Commerce Dr., Danbury, CT 06810, (203) 207-9728, dustin.levy@smithsdetection.com

Chemistry of Cooking: Spicy & Salty. J. Montoya, Chemical Physics, U of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 2202 Easy St., Urbana, IL 61802, (217) 714-6844, jaym182@gmail.com; L. B. Roberson, NASA Spaceport Technology Division, KT-E Kennedy Space Ctr., FL 32899, (321) 867-1543, luke.b.roberson@nasa.gov

Green Chemistry. P. M. Smith, Dept. of Chemistry, Westminster C, South Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172, (724) 946-7299, fax (724) 946-7297, smithpm@westminster.edu; R. Konduri, GE Advanced Material, One Lexan La., Bldg. 30, Mount Vernon, IL 47620, (812) 831-4649, rama.konduri@ge.com

History of Innovation. A. C. Myers, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Bioanalytical Systems, 2701 Kent Ave., West Lafayette, IN 47906, (765) 497-8340, acmyers@insightbb.com; R. Konduri