Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Accused Of Hiding Bee Toxicity Data

August 25, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Convinced that EPA has evidence that links a new class of pesticides to massive honey bee die-offs, the Natural Resources Defense Council filed a lawsuit on Aug. 18 to get the agency to hand over its records. The suit comes after EPA failed to respond to NRDC's Freedom of Information Act request seeking toxicity data on clothianidin, which was recently banned in Germany because of concerns about its effects on bees. NRDC contends that EPA has information submitted by the pesticide's manufacturer, Bayer CropScience, about the product's toxicity to bees. "EPA should be evaluating the risks to bees before approving new pesticides, but now refuses to tell the public what it knows," NRDC senior attorney Aaron Colangelo said. Clothianidin belongs to a class of pesticides called neonicotinoids and is used to coat corn and canola seeds. According to an EPA fact sheet, "clothianidin has the potential for toxic chronic exposure to honey bees, as well as other nontarget pollinators, through the translocation of clothianidin residues in nectar and pollen." Bayer CropScience maintains that the pesticide is safe to bees when properly applied to seeds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE