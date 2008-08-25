Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

FSC Provided Vital Link To Serial Killer

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 25, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

At the Forensic Science Center (FSC) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), most chemical analyses aim to inform national or even international security decisions. But the center also analyzes samples for investigations closer to home. One investigation FSC worked on was the case of Los Angeles-area serial killer Efren Saldivar, a respiratory therapist known as the "Angel of Death." Saldivar pleaded guilty in 2002 for administering lethal doses of the muscle relaxant pancuronium (Pavulon) to patients when he worked as a respiratory therapist at hospitals in Los Angeles.

The investigation of Saldivar began in 1998, when a suspicious coworker notified the police that an unusual number of deaths were occurring during Saldivar's shifts. Police collected much circumstantial evidence but were unable to make a direct link between drugs in Saldivar's possession and the dead patients. In May 1999, the Los Angeles County coroner exhumed bodies for autopsy. FSC then took up the task of trying to detect one of the drugs accessible to Saldivar, pancuronium, in samples of tissue, gravesite soil, and water from the caskets.

On The Road
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jacqueline McBride/LLNL
FSC chemist Richard E. Whipple prepares a glove box for use inside FSC's mobile response van, which travels to assist nearby investigations.
Credit: Jacqueline McBride/LLNL
FSC chemist Richard E. Whipple prepares a glove box for use inside FSC's mobile response van, which travels to assist nearby investigations.

The samples came from patients who had died in 1996 and 1997. Several were extensively decomposed; some also contained embalming fluids, dyes, and formaldehyde. FSC chemist Armando Alcaraz, along with Brian D. Andresen and Patrick M. Grant at FSC, developed a method for extracting the drug from tissue by homogenizing samples with buffer, passing the buffer solution through a solid-phase extraction polymer, and finally eluting compounds from the polymer using various solvents (J. Forensic. Sci. 2005, 50, 196 and 215).

They spiked pancuronium into pig liver to use as control samples—using both fresh tissue and samples that were aged for several weeks in a fume hood. Between the exhumed samples and the pig livers, the lab wasn't exactly a pleasant place to be. "Even working in hoods the odor got into everything, even your clothes," Alcaraz recalls.

Using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, as well as high-performance liquid chromatography coupled to a tandem, triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer with an electrospray ionization source, the team was able to identify pancuronium in six of the exhumed bodies. The results eventually led Saldivar to agree to a plea bargain in which he received six life sentences without the possibility of parole.

More on This Topic

  • Finding Weapons
  • Forensic Science Center scientists tackle a number of chemical challenges
  • FSC Provided Vital Link To Serial Killer
  • One investigation FSC worked on was the case of Los Angeles-area serial killer Efren Saldivar, a respiratory therapist known as the "Angel of Death"

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Swab technique identifies opioids without opening packages
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former Police Officer At NIST Pleads Guilty To Attempting Meth Manufacture At Federal Lab
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former UC Davis Chemist Ordered To Pay Restitution For 2013 Apartment Explosion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE