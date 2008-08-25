Feldmann And Maini Win Paul Janssen Award For Biomedical Research

MARC FELDMANN, professor and head of the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology (KIR), Imperial College London, and Sir Ravinder N. Maini, emeritus professor also at KIR, have been named the recipients of the 2008 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research.
The award, created by Johnson & Johnson, salutes “the most passionate and creative scientists in basic or clinical research, whose scientific achievements have made, or have strong potential to make, a measurable impact on human health.”
Feldmann and Maini were selected for their roles in the discovery of tumor necrosis factor α as an effective therapeutic target for rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions that afflict millions of people worldwide. The award, which includes a $100,000 prize, will be presented on Sept. 10.
