Railroads Tie Up With Urethane

Urethane railroad ties have made their debut in Germany, in the Leverkusen Chempark site of Bayer and other chemical firms. Bayer MaterialScience says the material offers better dimensional and weather stability than wood, is lighter than concrete, and can last 50 years. The Leverkusen ties are made by Tokyo-based Sekisui Chemical from long-fiber-reinforced urethane supplied by Sumika Bayer Urethane, the Japanese polyurethane systems house in Bayer MaterialScience's network.
