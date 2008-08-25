Sino-Kuwaiti Plant Costs Are Running Up

Kuwait Petroleum estimates that its proposed refining and chemicals joint venture with Chinese state oil and chemical company Sinopec will cost up to $9 billion. The company had previously said the project would cost about $5 billion. The Kuwait Petroleum project would include a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1 million-metric-ton ethylene cracker. Kuwait Petroleum had previously been planning a 260,000-bbl-per-day refinery. Dow Chemical, which is forming a global petrochemicals joint venture with Kuwait Petroleum, has been mulling over participation in the venture.
