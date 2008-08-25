Special Recognition

LYNN DEANHARDT, professor of analytical chemistry at Lander University, in Greenwood, S.C., is the recipient of the university’s 2008 Distinguished Professor of the Year Award for his service to the university and exemplary performance as a teacher and scholar.
Steven R. Izatt, president and chief executive officer of IBC Advanced Technologies, is the recipient of the 2008 International Precious Metals Institute Junichiro Tanaka Distinguished Achievement Award, sponsored by Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo. The award recognizes an individual for significant contributions to the advancement of the precious-metals industry.
The 2008 American Society for Microbiology BD Award for Research in Clinical Microbiology was awarded to Stephen C. Edberg, director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The award recognizes distinguished scientists for their research accomplishments in clinical microbiology.
Alexander Makarov, director of global research for life sciences mass spectrometry at Thermo Fisher Scientific, received the 2008 Distinguished Contribution in Mass Spectrometry Award from the American Society for Mass Spectrometry. The award recognizes a focused, singular achievement in or contribution to fundamental or applied mass spectrometry.
Won-Suk Kim, a graduate student in organic chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, has been awarded the second annual Horst Witzel Prize in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Cephalon. The $25,000 prize is awarded to an outstanding graduate student in organic chemistry from a university in the greater Philadelphia region.
U.S. paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams has named the recipients of its annual Percy Neyman Award, which honors the company’s first chemist. The award recognizes Sherwin-Williams employees’ activities and achievements. The winners for 2007 are Joe Biber, Bob Carcelli, Tracy Duemling, Pillai Perumal, Mike Rossini, Rich Tomko, and Kuyler Wise. Max Lewis received an honorary award.
